Who are Maya Vander's kids and husband Dave Miller? Family life explored as 'Selling Sunset' star copes with stillbirth

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander shared the heartbreaking news of having a stillbirth 38 weeks into her pregnancy through an Instagram post on December 10.

Maya Vander, an Israeli real estate agent, has been married to her husband, David Miller, for quite some time now and was expecting their third child to be born during the Christmas holidays of 2021.

Everything about Maya Vander's husband and children

Maya Vander and husband Dave Miller (Image via Instagram)

According to Distractify, Maya Vander met her husband, Dave Miller, at a bar in Santa Monica, California, in August 2014. The couple tied the knot in June 2017. In one of her Instagram posts, the realtor has previously stated that it all started with Maya giving her business card to Dave and that the rest is history.

Not much is known about the agent's personal life. But what is known is that Maya Vander usually divides her time between the Sunshine State and Sunset Boulevard since her husband, Dave, has a Miami-based job.

When the Netflix series first aired, Maya spoke about her desire to start a family and the two pregnancy losses she suffered. Soon, she and her husband welcomed two children in two consecutive years. The couple has a two-year-old son named Aiden and a 19-month-old daughter named Elle Madison and were expecting their third baby shortly before the new year.

Maya first announced the news of her pregnancy through an Instagram post on July 23, 2021.

The star filmed the fifth season of Selling Sunset throughout her pregnancy and shared photos of her pregnant self on social media.

But the world came crashing down on Maya Vander and husband Dave Miller when an ultrasound confirmed the demise of their unborn baby. She shared the devastating news on her Instagram, saying,

"Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box…"

Maya told 'E! News' that the couple is still mourning over the death of their child, whom they had named Mason, and are currently waiting for autopsy results as they seek closure.

