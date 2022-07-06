Love Is Blind Season 1: Couples who are still together and those who have split

Love is Blind, a new dating show with a unique concept, started streaming on Netflix in 2020. The social experiment show immediately became a huge hit among the viewers. Love is Blind season 1 concluded in July 2021.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, single men and women from different walks of life participated in the dating experiment show, where they talked through dating pods, fell in love, and got engaged, all before meeting their prospective partner in person.

Viewers got to see the journey of every couple, from their love, marriage, and break-up. However, now that the show has ended, Love is Blind fans are eager to learn about the current status of the couples - who are still together and who have parted ways.

Love is Blind Season 1 couples who are still together

1) Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton

Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton are still together. They got married on day 40 of the show and are still going strong. The couple chronicles their journey on their YouTube channel, Hanging With The Hamiltons, which currently has 696K subscribers.

2) Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

After a few up hiccups on the show, viewers believed that Amber Pike and Matt Barnett's relationship would come to an end. But the couple proved them wrong and got married on the show and are still together.

Love is Blind Season 1 couples who are separated

1) Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton were among the most beloved couples on the show. But after their poolside argument, it seemed that the couple would end their relationship. Despite that infamous argument, they went ahead and got hitched. However, their relationship lasted for only a day after Carlton revealed that he is bisexual.

2) Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas had a tumultuous relationship throughout the show. On the final day, Jessica refused to say ‘I Do’ to Mark and left him at the altar. But after the show, both found love again. In September 2021, Jessica announced her engagement to foot doctor Benjamin McGrath, and Mark got engaged in November 2020 to Aubrey Rainey and fathered two sons.

3) Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes

When the show started, Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes seemed like an interesting couple. However, the pair had no intentions of getting married. After getting to know each other better, the couple decided not to go ahead with their wedding. A year after the show, Kenny met Alexandra Garrison and proposed to her after a few months of dating. The couple recently got married in April.

4) Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers

After the pair parted ways on Love is Blind, Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers gave their relationship another chance after the show ended. However, they finally called it quits in 2021.

Damian, who was briefly linked to Too Hot To Handle's Francesca Farago, now appears to be single. While Giannina found love in Bachelorette's Blake Horstmann during the filming of The Challenge: USA.

Owing to its unique concept, the unscripted series garnered two Emmy nominations, including one for the Outstanding Structured Reality Program.

