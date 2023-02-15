Perfect Match recap: Eliminations, challenge winners, and more about the Netflix show

This Valentine's Day, Netflix has got you covered with Perfect Match, a new romantic reality TV dating series that recently premiered on the streaming giant. The show revolves around former cast members from various other Netflix shows.

Netflix's Perfect Match released its first four episodes on Tuesday, February 14, at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT. The series is not available to stream elsewhere. The reality TV dating series has 12 episodes and will release new ones every week. Each episode spans almost an hour.

The format for Perfect Match is not similar to any other dating show. The series will test the compatibility between the couples in a series of various tasks and challenges.

The couple with the highest compatibility will get the upper hand and get a chance to control the boardroom and make an ultimate decision. They either get to match someone up with someone they think could be a perfect match or break up a couple.

The official synopsis for the recently premiered Netflix show titled Perfect Match reads,

"Each night, the contestants must pair up amongst themselves to share a private suite in a luxe Panamanian villa. Then, couples will compete against other couples in compatibility challenges, where the winners will receive the ability to control which new singles enter the house and who they go on dates with (plus, the winning couple gets to go on an extra-special date for themselves)."

With four episodes released so far, various couples have won the compatibility challenges and gained control of the boardroom. Some singles were unmatched and had to leave the villa alone.

Here is a list of couples who gained control of the boardroom and the singles who were eliminated so far in Perfect Match

In the first four episodes of the show, couples were tasked with a compatibility challenge, and those who scored the highest were declared winners. They got to go on a date and gain control of the boardroom.

Singles who weren't matched by the end of the night had to leave the villa. Mentioned below are the couples who have thus far had the upper hand on the show and the contestants who were eliminated.

Episode one: Love is the End Game

Episode one of the show tested the couples' compatibility with a game of Fact or Cap, where they had to showcase how well they knew each other. Ultimately, the winner was Savannah and Nick. In this episode, no one was eliminated.

Episode two: It's About the Chase

In episode two, elimination came first, and Zay and Calvin were sent home after finding no match. For the next challenge, the remaining couples had to test their compatibility in an unusual kissing challenge. They were blindfolded and had to score each kiss. The couple with the highest score was Chase and Anne-Sophie.

Episode three: Strike a Match

In this episode, there was no challenge or elimination. Two new ladies entered the house and stirred drama as they fought for a chance to be matched to stay in the villa and find their perfect match.

Episode four: Unfinished Business

In this episode, Savannah and Anne-Sophie were sent home. The compatibility challenge in this episode was all about how well they knew their current partner and how well they worked together. Each of them had to bid on how well they thought their partner could do in completing the given tasks.

Ultimately, Dom and Francesca won the challenge and became the most compatible couple of the night.

The first four episodes of Perfect Match are now available to stream only on Netflix.

