What time will Single’s Inferno season 2 episodes 9-10 air on Netflix? Details explored

Netflix's popular reality TV dating show Single’s Inferno is all set to release its final two episodes from season 2 in less than a day. With time on the island nearing an end, drama is at an all-time high.

The first eight episodes of the famed South Korean reality TV dating series have already been released on Netflix. Viewers will be able to watch the final two episodes on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT.

Netflix original Single's Inferno is a South Korean production. First started streaming in 2021, the popular dating show features 12 young and attractive singletons who arrive on a deserted island to find their perfect partner. If the contestants wish to escape the inferno and win a luxurious date in paradise, they have to battle it out against each other in tough challenges.

If a couple likes each other and gets matched, they get to spend a day together in paradise. However, all this comes at a cost. The contestants will not be allowed to reveal any of their personal details to one another, except for their names.

Other details, such as their age, job, and everything else, can only be shared when they go to paradise. When they are in inferno, they can only use their personalities and charms to win the hearts of others.

The concluding two episodes of Single’s Inferno season 2 will be released on January 10, 2023

The second installment of Netflix's Single's Inferno debuted with episodes one and two on December 13, 2022. The show will now conclude with a grand finale on January 10, 2023, on Netflix.

In the forthcoming episode of Single’s Inferno season 2, viewers will see the contestants give their best in trying to bond and find that special someone. Caught in love triangles and doubts, the singletons will be faced with decisions to make.

In addition, viewers will get to witness who Jong Woo, Kim Jin-young, and Yoong-jae will choose to take to paradise.

A brief recap of what happened in the previous episode of Single’s Inferno season 2

In episode 8, the men were given a challenge that would allow them to go to paradise. They had to get into a mushy pit and give it their best to get their opponents out of the pit. The three contestants remaining until the end stood a chance to win a luxury date with a singleton of their choice.

All the men were determined to win this challenge on Single’s Inferno. In the beginning, Dong Woo targeted Jong-woo and tried to get him out of the pit. However, it was in vain. The first person to get pushed out of the pit was Se-jun. Dong-woo was the second to be pushed out, while Han-bin was the third contestant to get out of the pit. After a tough battle, the three participants who emerged victorious were Jong Woo, Kim Jin-young, and Yoong-jae.

The two seasons of Single's Inferno are now available to stream on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes