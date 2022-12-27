"My impression of you changed": Why did Shin Seul-ki say this to Shin Dong-woo? Single's Inferno star shares details

Netflix's Single's Inferno season 2 recently released episodes 5 and 6 on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 3 am ET. The popular reality TV was shot in South Korea and revolves around 12 young hot singletons who arrived on a deserted island on a journey to find their special someone.

Each episode features the contestants competing in various challenges to win a luxurious date with a partner of their choice. If the couple match and choose each other, they also get to go to paradise for a day where they can spend more alone time and get to know each other better.

But there's a catch. The contestants on Single's Inferno aren't allowed to share any personal details with others while they're on the deserted island. They can only reveal details like their job, ages and other things when they go to paradise. While they're in inferno, they can only use their charm and personality to win over the other singletons.

The Netflix series releases two episodes every week. In a previous episode, viewers got to see Shin Dong-woo and Shin Seul-ki go on a date to paradise. But much to everyone's surprise, Seul-ki didn't find a connection between the two of them and felt pressured by Dong-woo's questions. So much so, the very next day when newcomer Kim Jin-young arrived, Seul-ki diverted all her attention to him and even ended up going to paradise with Jin-young.

Dong-woo was upset about it and decided to find out if her feelings were the same as his the following day. But it was disheartening for him as Seul-ki opened up about how she really felt.

"We weren't really a good match": Shin Seul-ki opens up about how she felt towards Shin Dong-woo in Single's Inferno

The night after they were done with dinner, Dong-woo took Seul-ki aside for a private conversation. He told the Single's Inferno star that he felt there weren't many opportunities to talk to her since they returned from paradise.

However, what Seul-ki told him in return came as a shock. The Single's Inferno star said:

"To be honest oppa, after going to paradise with you, my impression of you changed. I thought that we weren't really a good match. It's just that oppa, you treat me too much like someone who is younger than you. Of course you're being considerate of me, or maybe you do feel like I'm younger, so you act like that because you like me in that way. But for me it's like, does he really see as that young? I kind of felt like that."

Dong-woo responded:

"Honestky, I did think of you that way. I just really wanted to take care of you. And I guess I could've regarded you as someone younger than me. When a person like someone who has feelings for them it feels better to give. I think it was like that for me."

Seul-ki continued by saying that she thought a lot about herself after she came back from paradise with him. She added that it was hard for her and revealed that she was comfortable with him, not as a potential love interest, but as a close friend.

Although it was upsetting, Dong-woo understood that Seul-ki was interested in talking to the other singles and seeing how things progressed in Single's Inferno.

Single's Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

