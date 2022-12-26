Who is Kim Han-bin from Single’s Inferno season 2? Meet the Netflix star who is a 24-year-old chef 

Single’s Inferno season 2 is one of Netflix's most popular South Korean reality TV dating series that recently premiered on the streaming giant.

So far, four episodes of the Netflix series have been released, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats, waiting to see what happens next. The dating show follows 12 young and attractive singletons who are sent to a deserted island known as Inferno to find their special someone. Among the 12 individuals who have appeared on the show is Kim Han-bin, a 24-year-old chef.

Unlike other dating series, the singletons in Single’s Inferno will not be given all the luxuries. They will have to live in a tent and cook with the basic amenities provided. To win a luxe date with someone of their choice, they have to compete in tough challenges.

The contestants also have to get to know each other without sharing too much information about themselves. Apart from their name, they aren't allowed to share any personal details, whether their job or age, until they go to Paradise.

Only if the couples complement each other through their charm and personalities will they be able to go on a romantic date to Paradise for a day. So far in Single's Inferno, most of the contestants have been on dates. In episode four, Kim Han-bin also matched with his partner after they chose each other and left for Paradise.

If you're curious to know more about the Single's Inferno star, keep reading.

Single’s Inferno season 2 is not the first dating show Kim Han-bin has appeared in

Kim Han-bin is a chef who has also appeared on other South Korean dating shows. Prior to his appearance on season 2 of Single's Inferno, he appeared multiple times on LookGating, a blind dating show that matches singles with one another. The 24-year-old hopes to open his own restaurant someday soon.

Even prior to becoming well-known for the famed reality TV series on Netflix, the contestant had a lot of followers on his Instagram profile. He currently has 124k followers on his social media page.

Following the show's premiere, fans took notice of Kim Han-bin due to his physical resemblance to South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk. Aside from that, many noticed a striking similarity between Moon Se Hoon from Single's Inferno season 1 and the 24-year-old chef, with the former also being a chef and restaurant owner in Gangnam.

fafa @luvekilla THIS HANBIN GUY FROM SINGLES INFERNO 2 KINDA LOOKS LIKE NAM JOOHYUK OR IS IT JUST ME THIS HANBIN GUY FROM SINGLES INFERNO 2 KINDA LOOKS LIKE NAM JOOHYUK OR IS IT JUST ME

Fans couldn't help but notice similarities between the Single's Inferno contestants' initial circumstances. Han-Bin, like Moon Se Hoon, who was stuck in Inferno while everyone else left for Paradise, received a total of 0 postcards, giving fans the impression that he might not be able to go to Paradise for some time. However, he was able to go on a date later.

In Single's Inferno, with whom did Kim Han-Bin go to Paradise?

In Single's Inferno, Kim Han-bin was upset because Choi Seo-Eun, whom he admired, did not choose him to go to Paradise with. He stated in the second episode of the series,

"She worked really hard when we were preparing dinner. We talked while we were cooking and she laughed a lot. I swept all the votes? Not even close. I didn't think it would be as low as zero votes because I worked pretty hard and I was satisfied with that. I didn't expect this."

Despite the disappointment, he didn't give up. In episode four, he had a conversation with Seo-Eun and cleared the air. Fortunately, this time they both chose each other, and he was able to accompany her to Paradise.

When Single’s Inferno releases with episodes 5 and 6, viewers will get to see if the couple had fun in Paradise.

Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

