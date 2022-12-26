What time will Single’s Inferno season 2 episode 5-6 air on Netflix? Details explored

Netflix's popular South Korean reality TV dating series, titled Single’s Inferno, will soon return with two new episodes.

The first four episodes of the show's second season have been released and are available to stream. The dating show is all set to return with episodes 5 and 6 on December 27, 2022, at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT on the streaming platform.

Netflix's Single’s Inferno originated in South Korea and first premiered on the streaming site in 2021. The dating show showcases 12 young hot singletons sent to a deserted island to find their special someone. To win luxurious dates, they have to take part in tough challenges. If a couple matches with each other, they get to spend a day together in paradise.

But all this comes with a catch. Until a couple goes to paradise, they're not allowed to share any personal details about themselves - be it their age, profession, or anything else apart from their name.

Only if the couple goes to paradise can they reveal any personal information. The show aims at the contestants finding their perfect date by only using their charm and personality.

With barely any time left for the forthcoming installments to air, here's everything you need to know about episodes 5 & 6 of Single's Inferno season 2.

Episode 5&6 of Single’s Inferno season 2 will be released on December 27, at 3 am ET only on Netflix

The popular reality TV dating show first premiered on December 13, 2022, and is set to come to an end with its grand finale on January 10, 2023. Single’s Inferno airs with two new episodes weekly. Here's the schedule for the forthcoming episodes:

Episodes 5 and 6: December 27, 2022

Episodes 7 and 8: January 3, 2023

Episodes 9 and 10: January 10, 2023

The forthcoming episodes will be released along with subtitles. Each episode will span around 60-90 minutes. The official synopsis of Single’s Inferno season 2 reads:

"Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for date nights in paradise."

In the forthcoming episodes, viewers will get to witness how the couples who are in paradise are enjoying themselves. Viewers might also get to see Jin-young give Shin Seul-ki some news that might come as a surprise to her. Viewers will have to wait and see when the episode releases on Netflix.

Here's a brief recap on what happened in episode 3&4 of Single’s Inferno on Netflix

In episodes three and four, viewers got to witness the new entry who arrived on the island. It was Kim Jin-young.

The moment he joined the remaining contestants, he won the first date after winning the three-way tug of war. Ultimately, he decided to take Shin Seul-ki on a date to paradise, and luckily she chose him too. Shin Dong-woo chose Lee Nadine, and she picked him as well.

The third couple to go on a date was Choi Seo-Eun and Han Bin. The remaining contestants had to stay back in the inferno since the person they chose to go on a date with didn't choose them.

Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

