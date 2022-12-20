What time will Singles Inferno season 2 episodes 3 and 4 air on Netflix? Details explored

Netflix's famed reality TV series titled Singles Inferno is all set to return with two new episodes in less than an hour. Episodes 1 and 2 of the show's second season were released on December 13, 2022. Now, the famed reality TV series is all set to return with episodes 3 and 4 on December 20, 2022, at 3 am ET/ 2 am CT only on Netflix.

Singles Inferno is a reality TV dating show from South Korea, and first premiered in 2021. It revolves around 12 singletons who've been stranded on a deserted island. In order to find a way to paradise, they must battle it out and win each others' hearts.

But there's a catch. While they're on the island, none of them can reveal any of their details - be it their age, profession, or any kind of information - to the other singletons. They have to use their personality and charm their way into wooing other singles on season 2 of Singles Inferno.

Singles Inferno: Detailed release information, recap, and more

The famed reality TV dating series is expected to come to an end with all episodes by January 10, 2023.

Accordingly, it will premiere with two episodes every Monday night on Netflix. Below mentioned are the dates on which they will be released on the streaming giant.

Episodes 3 and 4: December 20, 2022

Episodes 5 and 6: December 27, 2022

Episodes 7 and 8: January 3, 2023

Episodes 9 and 10: January 10, 2023

Both the upcoming episodes will be released with subtitles and will span around an hour each. The official synopsis of Singles Inferno season 2 reads:

"Stranded and ready to mingle, flirty singles search for love on a deserted island they can only escape as couples for date nights in paradise."

Here's a brief recap of what happened over the first two episodes of the Netflix show

While the singles have entered the island ready to find love, so far, only two couples have made it to paradise. The girls got into a fight in episode 2, when a fun date with french toast and an iced Americano date on the beach was up for grabs.

Ultimately, Lee So-e won the competition and chose Jo Yoong-Jae and Choi Jong-woo. Meanwhile, Lee Nadine asked Shin Dong-Woo if he would go on a water date with her. The entire date was just the two of them drinking water together.

By the end of episode 2, it was time for two couples to enter paradise. While Lee picked Shin Dong-Woo to go with her, he chose to go to paradise with Shin Seul-ki instead.

Apart from them, Jo Yoong-Jae entered paradise with Choi Seo-Eun.

Singles Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

