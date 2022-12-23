Who is Kim Jin-young? Meet the former warfare official from Netflix’s Single’s Inferno season 2

Single’s Inferno season 2 is a popular reality Tv dating series that premiered earlier this months on Netflix. The series is releasing two new episodes every week and is scheduled to come to an end in January 2023. It features hot singles who've arrived at a deserted island in search of love. One among the singles is Kim Jin-young, a former warfare official.

While they're stranded on the island, they will not have means to any luxury and will have to keep their details be it job or age a secret and have to make a connection based on their charm and personality alone.

In order to have a luxurious date with a person of their choice, they have to take part in different challenges and hope their partner also chooses them. If they match with each other, they get to go to on a luxurious date to paradise for a day.

So far, four episodes have been released and most of the contestants have made it to paradise. But one contestant who went the day he arrived, after wooing Shin Seul-ki was Kim Jin-young. Kim was the new contestant who arrived in episode four, and created tension among the men since all the women were taken up with him.

But he had eyes only on Seul-ki and decided to ask her for a date in paradise, and luckily she also matched with him. Here's everything you need to know about the Single's Inferno season 2 contestant, Kim Jin-young.

Kim Jin-young from Single’s Inferno season 2 is a fitness enthusiast

Similar to other contestants on the Netflix reality Tv series, Kim Jin-young is also a fitness enthusiast. He is a former warfare official as well. When he entered the competition, he won the three way tug of war competition between two other guys, leaving the ladies wowed and men stunned.

He loves to ride his motorbike and workout in the gym at least five days a week. At the age of 27, he is a YouTuber/Streamer who goes under the name Dex or Dex Archive and is also a part of the a broadcasting production company called kthd studio.

The Netflix star was a part of the Republic of Korea Navy Special Warfare Flotilla unit (ROKN UDT/SEAL). When it comes to social media, he has over 75k followers on Instagram. He often posts images and videos of him from his gym, the production company or with his friends, along with a lot of selfies.

Although Kim Jin-young is the latest contestant to arrive on the island, he has gained the ladies attention. Episode 4 ended with him taking Seul-ki on a date to paradise. But to see how their date went, viewers will have to wait till next week to see if they are a good match for each other.

Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

