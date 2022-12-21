“So boring”: Single’s Inferno fans slam Shin Seul-ki's behaviour during her date with Shin Dong-woo in paradise

Netflix's famed reality TV dating series titled Single’s Inferno season 2 recently released episodes 3 and 4 on Monday, December 20, 2022 at 3 am ET.
Single’s Inferno is South Korea's reality TV dating series that airs only on Netflix. The show revolves around young hot singles who've been sent to a deserted island where they have to take part in challenges and get to know each other. In order to get to paradise, they must compete in different tasks and win the hearts of the person they wish to date.
However, there's a catch. While the singletons are on the deserted island, they aren't supposed to reveal any of their personal details. They can't reveal their age, profession, where they are from or anything apart from their names. They have to use their charm and personality to woo other singles on Single’s Inferno season 2.
At the end of episode two, viewers got to see that Shin Dong-woo chose Shin Seul-ki to go to paradise with. In the newly released episodes, viewers were given a deeper glance into how their date in paradise went and if there was any connection between the two.
Unfortunately, while Dong-woo was very much into Seul-ki and liked her from the start, Seul-ki on the other hand wasn't sure how she felt about him. The Single's Inferno season 2 star didn't feel comfortable in the questions he was asking her and almost felt like it was too much just at the start.
At the start of their date in paradise, Seul-ki told Dong-woo that she liked to take her time to get to know someone and then figure out if she was attracted to them. If she did end up feeling attracted to them, she would then open up to them.
However Dong-woo was keen on knowing more about her and wanted some confirmation that she liked him. Meanwhile, Seul-ki wasn't too keen on answering them and felt uncomfortable. Fans who witnessed Seul-ki's behavior towards Dong-woo took to social media and slammed ten Single’s Inferno star claiming that she was boring.
Fans aren't happy with Shin Seul-ki from Single’s Inferno season 2
Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Seul-ki was giving them bad vibes and that she was boring. Some fans also questioned why she agreed to go to paradise with Dong-woo if she wasn't attracted to him in any way.
Here's a brief recap on what happened during Dong-woo and Seul-ki's date
During their date in paradise, Seul-ki revealed that she was a 25-year-old who was still in college, and was majoring in piano. Meanwhile, Dong-woo revealed he was 32-year-old doctor who specialized in plastic surgery.
Dong-woo told Seul-ki that he found her cute and hopes that he could come back to paradise with her, but Seul-ki didn't respond to him. He later asked her why she didn't want to go back to the deserted island, and preferred to stay back in paradise. Again, Seul-ki didn't have an answer for it.
She told him,
"I don’t want you to ask me things like this."
The next day during breakfast, Seul-ki got tired of Dong-woo trying to push her to return his feeling and she told him,
"I definitely like someone I like. You know, a person’s feelings aren’t something I can get by paying money for it. So even if the person doesn’t like me, I think I’ll just respect that. I can try to get him to like me, but that’s not how things work."
When they return back to the island, Seul-ki tells the other women on Single’s Inferno that she wanted to get to know the other men as well before deciding.
Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.