Who is Shin Seul-ku from Single’s Inferno season 2? Netflix star won a traditional Korean beauty pageant

Single’s Inferno season 2 is one of Netflix's popular reality TV dating series that premiered.

So far, four episodes have been released and have already gotten viewers hooked. Among the hot singles who appeared on the show is Shin Seul-ki who also caught the attention of the singles on the deserted island.

Netflix's Single’s Inferno is a South Korean reality TV dating series. It features young hot singletons who've been sent to a deserted island in order to find true love.

To have a luxurious date with a person of their choice, they have to take part in challenges. Apart from the tasks, they also have to get to know each other. If they win the hearts of their partner, they get to go to on a romantic date to paradise with them.

However it comes with a catch. Until a couple goes to paradise, they aren't supposed to reveal any details of themselves apart from their name. Be it their job, age or anything else. They contestants are supposed to find their perfect match by only using their charm and personality.

So far, most cast members have gone to paradise, but Seul-ki is among the very few who has gone twice. The first time she went with Shin Dong-woo, and the second time she went with the newcomer, Kim Jin-young.

Here's everything we know so far about the Single’s Inferno season 2 contestant, Shin Seul-ki.

Shin Seul-ki from Single’s Inferno season 2 is a piano major at Seoul National University College of Music

During her date with Dong-woo, Seul-ki revealed that she was a 25-year-old final year student majoring in piano at the Seoul National University College of Music. She also added that she missed her exams to appear on the Single’s Inferno season 2.

Seul-ku started playing the piano when she was 10 and revealed that she had a love-hate relationship with it. During her introduction in the Netflix show, she said that the piano doesn't just one melody so she can play it in a number of ways. She added that this was what drew her to it and why she studied the piano.

Apart from playing the piano, Seul-ki has also given a hand at modelling and pageants. In 2020, she was crowned the 90th Miss Chunhyang National Pageant - a traditional Korean pageant that has beauty as its main focus.

When it comes to dating, Seul-ki revealed that if she liked someone she would easily open up to them. She added that she had been in only one serious relationship so far.

However, she said that if she doesn't feel that big a connection with the person, she doesn't like to open up quickly and feels pressured.

Sharing more about her personality, Seul-ki added that people some times think of her as cold and snobbish. However, when they get to know her, people say that she is easygoing and "surprisingly fun."

Seul-ki also spoke about what she feels is best feature and noted that it was her eyes. She said that her round eyes are what make her attractive and are the reason she often recieves compliments. She also said:

"Guys often tell me I have stars in my eyes. Usually, when I say I like them, they all say they like me back."

When it comes to her social media appearance, Seul-ki has over 81k followers on Instagram, but she posts images and photos of herself quite rarely.

Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes