Who is Sikiru 'SK' Alagbada? Fans claim Love Is Blind star will have his heart broken in Season 3

34-year-old SK Alagbada, one of the 10 Dallas natives who found his partner on Love is Blind, is currently pursuing an MBA at the University of California. He grew up in a "close-knit" polygamous family and has a Physical Science degree from the University of Ibadan. He has worked as a consultant in companies like CGI, General Motors, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SK liked Pilates instructor Raven during his time in the Love is Blind pods. He told her about his polygamous family. He also spoke of his interest in a marriage of equal partnership. He told Raven,

"Every day, I feel closer and closer to you. I've always sought something really intentional in a woman, and I have to say I haven't found that in any other woman but you."

He later proposed to Raven, and she accepted it, but in Episode 4, she was seen mingling with Bartise. Love is Blind fans felt that Raven was not attracted to SK and would eventually leave him at the altar.

Love is Blind fans don't think Raven is serious about commitment

Raven was earlier seen developing a strong bond with Bartise, but he later broke up with her because she was doing jumping jacks when Bartise was trying to tell her a personal story about his parents' divorce.

Raven's first meeting with SK was somewhat awkward as she said "Hi" and hugged him, unlike other couples who jumped into each other's arms.

She later taught SK Pilates during their honeymoon period. Love is Blind fans felt terrible for SK and said that Raven just cared about her Pilates schedule. They also felt that Raven was not ready for commitment and would break SK's heart.

What happened in Love is Blind Season 4 during the first four episodes?

Colleen found herself getting closer to Brennon, but within the first few dates, he decided to break things up with her. Brennon felt more connected to Alexa, and the two eventually got engaged.

Colleen cried in front of the other girls and decided to give love another shot. She told Cole that she did not want anything "too serious." However, Cole longed for a "deep marriage." and eventually broke up with her. He subsequently started to get serious with Zanab, who told him she prayed for him. Cole proposed to her, and she accepted it.

Colleen was once again heartbroken. She decided to talk to Matt, who said he liked feisty girls. He tried to give Colleen's situation a positive spin. She was very nervous and told Matt she was ready to take the next step. Matt proposed to her, and Colleen got very emotional while saying yes.

Nancy found herself being connected to two men during her time in the pods. She ultimately felt that Bartise was the male version of her and rejected Andrew's proposal.

The next three episodes of Love is Blind will be dropped by Netflix on October 26, 2022, at 3 am ET. Episodes 8 to 10 will be released on Netflix on November 2, 2022, while the finale and reunion will be released on November 9, 2022.

