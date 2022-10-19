Love is Blind season 3: Bartise regrets not giving Raven more time and attention

The first four episodes of Love is Blind were released today on Netflix and 10 Dallas natives have found their perfect match. Nancy and Bartise felt very connected to each other until they met other couples, including some of the people they dated in their pods.

Bartise was confused between choosing Raven or Nancy in the pods but ultimately proposed to Nancy. He was later impressed with Raven's physique during their first real-life meeting and felt that they were both the attention-receivers of any party. Raven also stated that Bartise's muscle hype was real and both of them were heavily involved in fitness.

Bartise regretted not giving Raven the remaining day and a half during his time in the pods. He also regretted not giving Raven enough attention that good-looking girls usually receive.

Bartise was shocked to hear that Raven and SK had not been physically intimate. He honestly told Nancy that Raven was the kind of girl he usually dated in real life.

Love is Blind season 3: Bartise and Nancy connected over speaking Spanish

Bartise and Nancy instantly hit it off in the pods when Bartise, 27, said that Nancy had a cute voice. The two shared their family lives and realized that both of them speak Spanish. Nancy, who is 31, was concerned about their age gap as she wanted kids before she turned 34.

She ultimately felt that Bartise was the male version of herself and shot down another boy, Andrew, for him. Bartise flirted a lot with Raven in the pods and felt that they were the same person because of their fitness regime. They also did yoga together on Love is Blind.

In one of his meetings with her, he shared how his mother was engaged to another man while being married to his father, but she did not pay attention to him and exercised during the chat. Later on, he revealed that he was thinking about Nancy while talking to Raven.

Nancy told him that she was an egg donor in high school and the two joked about having 10 kids together.

Raven also confessed that she was about to break up with him. She felt that often times guys liked her more than she liked them. Bartise later proposed to Nancy, which she accepted.

What happened on Love is Blind in episodes 1 to 4?

The 30 singles from Dallas spoke to each other via audio connected pods to find their perfect matches. They were given 10 days to connect with each other in the pods. Alexa and Brennon instantly hit it off due to their shared love of food and even joked about getting married right away. Alexa tried to comfort Brennon after he said that his parents hated him after their divorce.

Brennon chose to reject Colleen, one of his connections, and proposed to Alexa. They were the first couple to get engaged. Colleen cried after the incident but tried to connect with Cole.

Cole felt that she just wanted a shallow relationship and left her. Colleen then spoke to Matt, who tried to make her happy. He revealed that he liked fiesty women. The two later got engaged on Love is Blind.

Raven told Bartise that she worked as a bartender during the weekends, to which he had no offense. After Bartise moved on to Nancy, Raven spoke to SK and was impressed by his very large family. SK felt that Raven was an attractive and kind soul so he proposed to her, which she accepted.

Cole and Zanab spoke about their common love of fun and adventure as they shared their craziest stories on Love is Blind. They also got engaged and headed to Malibu with the other couples, where they spent their first night together.

The next three episodes of Love is Blind will be released on Netflix on October 26.

