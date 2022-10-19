Who got engaged in Love is Blind season 3? 10 Dallas natives find love in an unconventional way

Netflix dropped the first four episodes of Love is Blind on October 19. Fans saw five couples get engaged to each other without seeing each other first. The 10 Dallas residents, out of 30, formed a strong connection with each other through audio connected pods and decided to get married.

The couples are:

Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton

Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett

Raven Ross and SK Alagbada

The engaged couples' journey on Love is Blind season 3

Alexa and Brennon

Alexa and Brennon were the first couple to get engaged. The two loved food and shared how they were the favorite grandkids in their family. Brennon said that he loved Shakshouka, just like Alexa's favorite dish, and Alexa joked about getting married right away.

Both shared similar family expectations and very quickly said "I Love You" to each other. Brennon rejected Raven and immediately proposed to her. The couple said that they were skeptical of finding love in such a manner but were very happy to finally see each other.

Colleen and Matt

Third time's the charm for Colleen! The 25-year-old Dallas native was rejected by two men on Love is Blind and feared that she'd be rejected by her current partner Matt. Colleen was falling for Brennon when he told her that he was interested in Alexa and proposed to her in just a couple of days.

She then started to bond with Cole and was even having discussions about having children, but he wanted a deep relationship, while Colleen was not interested in taking things seriously.

Matt calmed her down by sharing his positive perspective on things and even shared stories about his ex-wife, who cheated on him. Colleen found herself thinking about Matt all the time and told him that she was ready for the next step, so he proposed to her.

Nancy and Bartise

Nancy had a deep connection with Bartise because both of them were looking for a best friend in their spouse. Nancy also opened up about being an egg donor in high school. She, however, was shocked to learn about their 6-year-age gap as Andrew is just 25-years-old. She paused for a while but later continued talking to him.

She was also attracted to Andrew because of his life experiences but did not accept his proposal. She chose to accept Bartise's proposal on Love is Blind.

Raven and SK

Raven initially thought of SK as just a square in Love is Blind and was more interested in Bartise. Bartise, however, found himself thinking about Nancy whenever he was with any other girl and said the same to Raven. Raven was often seen exercising or eating nachos when Bartise opened up about how his parents got divorced.

She opened up about several things to SK, which was unchartered territory for her. Raven said that she shared the same morals with him. SK also spoke to her about his father's polygamous lifestyle in Nigeria and later proposed to her after being impressed with her patience.

Zanab and Cole

Cole was attracted to Colleen because she is a ballerina. He wanted to spend more time with her on Love is Blind but was taken aback after she said that she did not want a deep relationship with anyone. Cole spoke to Zanab after his 4-month long marriage and his family dynamics. He was able to establish a connection with her and asked her to be his girlfriend.

He soon changed his mind and decided to propose.

The next three episodes of Love is Blind will be released on Netflix on October 26 at 3 am ET.

