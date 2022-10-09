Business Proposal co-stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong confirm exciting collaboration with new selcas

Business Proposal co-stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong have confirmed their exciting new collaboration with multiple new selcas shared by the actress on Instagram on October 9. The K-drama actors will be starring in their first advertisement together for a food company, the Indonesia-based brand Realfood.

Business Proposal co-stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong will be working alongside Chicco Jerikho, an Indonesian actor, for a TVC on YouTube titled Office Romance Recipe.

The pictures and news of the collaboration have sent K-drama fans into a tizzy as it marks their first official collaboration since the show earlier in April this year.

Fans are excited about new collaboration between Business Proposal co-stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong

The commercial for the Indonesian food brand Realfood, titled Office Romance Recipe, with Indonesian star Chicco Jerikho and the Business Proposal costars, seems to be inspired by the Business Proposal’s plotline.

Ahn Hyo-seop was seen dressed in a classic three-piece suit and tie, while Kim Se-jeong looked lovely in a long baby pink blouse and skirt, looking exactly like their on-screen characters Kang Tae-moo and Shin Ha-ri from their show.

Soon after the announcement and selcas of Business Proposal co-stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong went viral, K-drama fans couldn’t handle their excitement and took to social media to react and demand Business Proposal season 2 with the same cast again.

They will star in the mini content "Office Romance Recipe" which will soon be released on Realfood Indonesia Youtube channel!

I missed them so much, they look so beautifull together, and i miss the show so much too.

Business Proposal co-stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong will be joining Hallyu star Song Kang as international brand ambassadors for Realfood.

Business Proposal is a 2022 romantic-comedy Korean drama starring Ahn Hyo-seop as the charismatic president of GoFood Kang Tae-moo and Kim Se-jeong as the lovable food researcher Shin Ha-ri who ends up going on a blind date on behalf of her friend Jin Young-seo, played by Seol In-ah.

On a blind date, she discovers the man to be her boss, Kang Tae-moo. Now she must make sure that he never finds out about her real identity whilst juggling a fake contract relationship with him.

Business Proposal co-stars Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong have maintained a great friendship with one another even after the drama has long ended.

Not only that, Kim Min-kyu, who played Cha Sung-hoon, sent a coffee truck on the set of Kim Se-jeong’s show Today’s Webtoon and Seol In-ah even hung out with Kim Se-jeong at the 2022 The Fact Music Awards.

Ahn Hyo-seop is currently working on the Korean remake of the Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day called A Time Called You, opposite Jeon Yeo-been, which will air on Netflix sometime next year.

He has also confirmed that Dr Romantic 3 alongside Lee Sung-kyung is all set to air in April 2023.

Meanwhile, Kim Se-jeong just wrapped up SBS’ Today’s Webtoon with Choi Daniel and Nam Yoon-su and is now working towards her solo activities and commitments.

Kim Se-jeong will also embark upon her first Asia Fanmeeting in Indonesia and Thailand and is currently reviewing the offer to star in The Uncanny Counter season 2.

Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong’s new TVC will air on November 3 on Realfood’s official YouTube channel.

