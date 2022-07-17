When did John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh meet? Relationship explored as ‘Suicide Squad’ star seemingly ties knot with wife for a second time

American professional wrestler John Cena tied the knot with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh for the second time in Canada, after the duo had already exchanged their "I do's" 21 months earlier in Florida.

As per pictures obtained by media outlet TMZ, the duo got married at Vancouver's Rosewood Hotel Georgia. For his big day, the 45-year-old star wore a navy blue suit while his 33-year-old wife donned a backless gown with floral details and a halter neckline.

JohnCenaCrews™ @JohnCenaCrews I KNEW WE WERE GETTING A JOHN CENA WEDDING! I KNEW WE WERE GETTING A JOHN CENA WEDDING! https://t.co/bhIzabgGrp

The news of their second wedding comes months after the duo wed at an attorney's house in Tampa, Florida, among their friends and family on October 12, 2020.

John Cena has a special connection with Canada

The location of their second wedding holds a special place in the couple's lives as they first crossed each other's paths on the set of Cena's 2019 film, Playing with Fire, which was shot in Vancouver.

John Cena got out of a long-term relationship with wrestler and reality television star Nikki Bella after six years together in April 2018. While shooting Playing with Fire, John Cena first met Shariatzadeh and was spotted going on a dinner date with her a few weeks later.

While talking about the couple in an interview with ET, Keegan-Michael Key said that the wrestler later stated:

“There was one woman I was looking at and I couldn’t take my eyes off her. …That’s when it started.”

Post that, the couple made several public appearances together and did not hide their romance from the paparazzi. In October 2019, the pair made their relationship official when they attended the red carpet premiere of Playing with Fire.

While talking about his relationship and the film with news outlet ET, John said:

"What's truly special about this [movie] is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special."

As per court documents obtained by People Magazine, a year later, in October 2020, the duo tied the knot in Florida in a small ceremony attended by friends and family as attorney Dilip Patel officiated the wedding.

While talking to Drew Barrymore on her show, Cena revealed his plans on having kids after she suggested that he would be "the world's greatest father." In response, Cena said:

"I think just because you might be good at something, for me, is not a strong enough reason to do that."

He further added,

"You have to have passion for it. You have to have a fuel for it. It’s like saying to someone ‘you are pretty good with your hands, you would be a good carpenter.’ But if I want to be an actor, I’ll be an actor."

John Cena later added:

''It’s hard work. It’s hard work to balance the time, I need to run myself correctly. It’s hard work to be the best partner and husband I can be to my loving wife. It’s hard to keep connections with those in my life that I love. And it’s also hard to put in an honest day’s work."

As per People Magazine, Shay Shariatzadeh was born in Iran and raised in Canada's Vancouver. As per an insider, she used to work for a software company called Sonatype and is described as smart and career oriented.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far