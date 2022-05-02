What did Drew Barrymore say about Johnny Depp? Comments explored as actress issues apology 

As many celebrities opine on the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard legal battle, the latest on the list is Drew Barrymore. The actress discussed the defamation trial on Friday's The Drew Barrymore Show episode alongside guest Anthony Anderson. However, her comments on the ongoing court case were not taken well by netizens.

While discussing the trial on her show, Barrymore claimed that she "can't handle" it. She also mentioned that it was- "like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity."

The 47-year-old actress also said that it was "so fascinating" before sharing:

"I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information that nobody had to know. This is crazy!”

Since the episode aired, netizens expressed disappointment in the actress as she spoke about the trial in a light-hearted manner, which was also deemed "insensitive."

shelby ☽❂♃♄♇ @oceannebulaopal Drew Barrymore hasn't been relevant since Scream & from then on her life has been a tragic theater of failed relationships & drug problems so for her to sit on her clown show & laugh at Johnny Depp's pain & invalidate male abuse victims is a truly grotesque sociopathic display Drew Barrymore hasn't been relevant since Scream & from then on her life has been a tragic theater of failed relationships & drug problems so for her to sit on her clown show & laugh at Johnny Depp's pain & invalidate male abuse victims is a truly grotesque sociopathic display

Johnny Depp BR 🇧🇷 @deppbrazilfc



Like Johnny Depp, you also suffered abuse and then was boycotted by Hollywood. The trial is being transmitted for Johnny to show the truth to the world: that men can be victims and women can be abusive. And every victim deserves justice. That's it! Hey, @DrewBarrymore Like Johnny Depp, you also suffered abuse and then was boycotted by Hollywood. The trial is being transmitted for Johnny to show the truth to the world: that men can be victims and women can be abusive. And every victim deserves justice. That's it! Hey, @DrewBarrymore! Like Johnny Depp, you also suffered abuse and then was boycotted by Hollywood. The trial is being transmitted for Johnny to show the truth to the world: that men can be victims and women can be abusive. And every victim deserves justice. That's it! 😉 https://t.co/nfV5HDzBcG

Karanvir @KurrySauce94 Drew Barrymore making jokes about Johnny Depp, then people wonder why men don't speak out about abuse, people make it a joke......atleast Barreymore is getting backlash. Drew Barrymore making jokes about Johnny Depp, then people wonder why men don't speak out about abuse, people make it a joke......atleast Barreymore is getting backlash.

Holly🎆Δz @Hollyann84 Drew Barrymore and Anthony Anderson making fun of Johnny depp and Meghan McCain basically saying the trial isn’t over yet, Amber might not be that bad, is all you need to know about how abuse against men Is viewed and tolerated. Drew Barrymore and Anthony Anderson making fun of Johnny depp and Meghan McCain basically saying the trial isn’t over yet, Amber might not be that bad, is all you need to know about how abuse against men Is viewed and tolerated.

Drew Barrymore issues an apology for her comments about the Depp-Heard defamation trial

On Sunday, May 1, Drew Barrymore took to her Instagram profile and apologized for her remarks. The Blended actress said:

"Hi, it has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that, I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me. And how I move forward and conduct myself."

The actress turned television host added that she is learning how to be a "more thoughtful and better person" in the future as all she wishes to be is a "good person." The actress added:

"I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it."

Drew Barrymore ended her Instagram statement by saying:

“I thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you.”

What has been uncovered in the legal battle in recent days?

The American Civil Liberties Union shared that they had not received $3.5 million from Amber Heard after the actress pledged to donate half of her divorce settlement to the organization and the sum to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

ACLU executives shared that they have received only $1.3 million, including $500 000 from a fund tied to Elon Musk. Heard was reportedly in a brief relationship with the new Twitter owner.

Amber Heard and Elon Musk were in a brief relationship (Image via The Mega Agency)

It was also revealed that the Aquaman actress could not fulfill the remainder of the pledge as she had financial problems.

Dr. Shannon Curry, a forensic psychologist, brought in by Johnny Depp's legal team, also claimed that Heard has a borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

The two are reportedly marked by "much anger, cruelty towards people who are less powerful and attention-seeking."

Curry added that the behavior is driven "by an underlying fear of abandonment."

Curry also shared that those battling histrionic personality disorders need to be the center of attention, and the disorder is linked to "drama and shallowness."

