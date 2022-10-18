What is Brennon Lemieux’s job? Meet Love Is Blind Season 3 contestant with an impressive resume

Love is Blind Season 3 is set to air on October 19, 2022. The show returns with 15 men and 15 women on a quest to find love. The show has an experimental format wherein contestants are supposed to interact without seeing each other. This will take place within pods containing a wall in the middle to ensure that the participants cannot view each other.

One of the contestants set to participate in the upcoming season is 32-year-old water treatment engineer Brennon Lemieux. As part of Love is Blind Season 3, he hopes to find an authentic partner who isn't afraid to take charge.

Netflix's Tudum reads about the show:

"Naturally, those pods will be filled with 30 singles taking a risk and hoping to fall in love, sight unseen, though only a handful will ultimately get engaged without ever laying eyes on their beloveds. It takes a very special cast to jump into Love Is Blind heart-first, and this group is unforgettable."

The show will premiere on October 19, 2022, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

Love is Blind contestant Brennon Lemieux used to be involved in volunteering activities

Love is Blind Season 3 is set to help 30 individuals from Dallas find love. One of these contestants is 32-year-old Brennon, who works as a Water Treatment Engineer. He is an alumnus of the Midwestern State University, from where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences in Chemistry. He also holds a Bachelor's degree in Science from the University of North Texas. However, before he enrolled for the degrees mentioned above, he was engaged in an Air Force Academy Prep Course from New Mexico Military Institution.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Brennon currently works as an account sales representative for Advantage Water Engineering and has previously worked as a lab tech and electrician.

The Love is Blind star believes in giving back to society and used to volunteer as a Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army. A Bell Ringer helps raise enough money to provide a family with two bags of groceries or shelter for individuals for a night.

Brennon isn't active on social media and only has 432 followers on his Instagram, which is likely to grow once the show airs. While not much can be said about his personal life, Netflix claims that Brennon is looking for an authentic partner who will be willing to share her culture with him.

He said:

"I have a strong personality that is very honest and I speak my mind."

His bio further stated that he is actively looking for someone who can take charge and loves "alpha women."

Other Dallas residents slated to appear on the show include Alexa Alfia, Amanda Peterson, Ashley Randermann, Andrew Liu, Anthony LaScalea, Bartise Bowden, Brannigan Maxwell, Charita Scott, Chelsey Jordon, Cole Barnett, Colleen Reed, Dale Dalida, DaVonte Black, Jessica Gumbert, Julain Torres, Kalekia Adams, Kimberlee Clarke, Loren Langenbeck, Matt Bolton, Nancy Rodriguez, Nash Beuhler, Raven Ross, Sikiru Alagbada, Simmer Bajwa, Tony Taylor, Valerie Truong, Zach Gordon, and Zanab Jaffrey.

