What kind of doctor is Ashley Randermann? Love Is Blind Season 3 cast member’s profession explored

Love is Blind Season 3 is set to help keen individuals find love in an unconventional way. Those set to appear on the show are ready to fall blindly in love without seeing who they're falling for.

As the format of the show goes, the 30 individuals who will appear on the show will communicate with their potential partners in pods, with a wall in the middle that will ensure that they don't see each other.

One of the cast members set to appear on the show is a chiropractor who is looking for The One for her. Ashley is patient because she believes that good things come to those who wait.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Grab your gold goblets and settle in: Love Is Blind is back for Season 3 starting Oct. 19. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey return for the newest chapter of the dating experiment, which will introduce fans to singles willing to date — and possibly get engaged — sight unseen."

The dating reality show will take off on a magical journey on October 19 on Netflix.

Meet Ashley Randermann, the chiropractor set to appear in Love is Blind Season 3

Ashley Randermann is a graduate of Parker University with a Master of Science in Neuroscience and a degree in Chiropractic. But that's not all, the 29-year-old Dr. Randermann is an all-rounder of sorts and is trained in pregnancy, pediatric, and adolescent care by the International Pediatric Chiropractic Association. She is capable of not only taking care of humans but animals as well. She completed an animal centric chiropractic program.

The upcoming Love is Blind cast member believes in everything fitness and healthy living, especially cooking. Ashley likes to broaden her horizons and likes to continue her education. She likes to incorporate new proven information and ways to help people and further serve families.

Ashley began her healthcare journey with Parker College as an intern and went on to work as a chiropractor for multiple organizations before returning to the university to work as a full-time doctor.

In her Love is Blind bio, she said:

"I have a big heart and I know I deserve the same."

From the show, she wants to find someone who can be her best friend and be a "leader" at the same time. She further stated that she believes good things come to those who wait, especially when it comes to love. She refuses to settle until she finds The One she deserves.

Others joining Love is Blind Season 3 in pursuit of love include Alexa Alfia, Amanda Peterson, Andrew Liu, Anthony LaScalea, Bartise Bowden, Brannigan Maxwell, Brennon Lemieux, Charita Scott, Chelsey Jordon, Cole Barnett, Colleen Reed, Dale Dalida, DaVonte Black, Jessica Gumbert, Julain Torres, Kalekia Adams, Kimberlee Clarke, Loren Langenbeck, Matt Bolton, Nancy Rodriguez, Nash Beuhler, Raven Ross, Sikiru Alagbada, Simmer Bajwa, Tony Taylor, Valerie Truong, Zach Gordon, and Zanab Jaffrey.

More about the show

Love is Blind helps individuals find love in the most unconventional way and has helped many find love before. The show has seen memorable couples fall in and out of love on the show and has helped people realize their worth.

In season 2, Deepti fell in love with Shake but soon realized that she deserved better and ended things with him right before the ceremony. She then found love off camera with another individual from her season. The two have since then parted ways but remain good friends.

Tune in on October 19 to find out who finds love and who goes home alone.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes