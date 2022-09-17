"They deserve each other": Love is Blind stars Kyle and Deepti are officially a couple and fans are thrilled

Love is Blind stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati are officially a couple. Love was in the air as the two took the next step and confirmed that they were dating after months of fans speculating.

On Friday, Netflix released a three-episode special titled, Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2. It was then that the cameras panned towards the now-couple and showcased them having a conversation and deciding to take the next step.

Fans who witnessed Kyle and Deepti confess their feelings and become official, couldn't keep calm and took to social media to send their love to the new couple. One fan even said that they "need Deepti and Kyle to be in love" and added that "they deserve each other and happiness."

Mellie D @MelliesThoughts #LoveIsBlind I don’t want to put pressure on them but I need Deepti and Kyle to be in love 🥹. They deserve each other and happiness #Afterthealter I don’t want to put pressure on them but I need Deepti and Kyle to be in love 🥹. They deserve each other and happiness #Afterthealter #LoveIsBlind

Prior to confessing their feelings, both Kyle and Deepti opened up about how they felt about each other during their confessional. Kyle shared that he was nervous about taking the first step because he didn't want to lose her in case things didn't work out. Luckily, he decided to take that risk and got into a relationship with his Love is Blind co-star.

Fans ecstatic after Kyle and Deepti take their relationship to the next level in Love is Blind

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they were rooting for the couple and that they deserved each other. A few others added that they were glad that the two finally decided to make it official.

While some called the couple "a perfect match," others called the news a "pleasant plot twist." Overall, it was quite evident that fans from across the world were delighted to learn that Kyle and Deepti were dating.

Hope @infamousbraniac Deepti and Kyle being the real love story of this season was such a pleasant plot twist. But love that Netflix was also like "lol btw divorces for eveyone" in the last like 6 seconds of the show. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind AftertheAltar Deepti and Kyle being the real love story of this season was such a pleasant plot twist. But love that Netflix was also like "lol btw divorces for eveyone" in the last like 6 seconds of the show. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar

"I gravitate towards you": Deepti and Kyle confirm their romance in Love is Blind

During the 80s theme birthday party that Danielle and Nick threw for Natalie, Deepti and Kyle had a heart-to-heart about their feelings for each other.

Kyle started off by asking Deepti if she was happy with the way things were between them and Deepti responded:

"Obviously there's feelings there. Like I gravitate towards you, you gravitate towards me."

Kyle told Deepti that she was the highlight of his life and continued:

"Right now, I'm so happy. I care about you so much, and, like, I have so much love for you. And whatever problems you have, they feel like my problems... I wanna just start a relationship, like a legitimate relationship with you. And be exclusive, instead of just, like, in limbo."

Deepti asked Kyle if they were really going to go ahead with this and Kyle said that he was sure and that he wanted to. Although he was nervous and scared, the Love is Blind star decided to make things official with Deepti.

In an interview with People, Kyle opened up about why he was hesitant at the start to take their relationship to the next level. He said:

"I put so much pressure on myself because I was like, 'I don't want this to fail. I was hesitant to jump in for that reason because she was my best friend.' And if it doesn't work out, you kind of lose the friendship. Because if you break up for whatever reason — and I wasn't planning to breakup — but you always have to think about what happens after."

Talking about whether things had changed since they officially started dating, Kyle shared:

"After that, it was like nothing really changed because I felt like we were dating already. We saw each other almost every day."

He added that things they did everything together, and that she had already met his family so nothing was weird between them.

The three-episode special Love is Blind: After the Altar is available to watch only on Netflix.

