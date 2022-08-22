Love is Blind Season 2: Are any of the couples still together? 

With the news of Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson's split announced on Monday, August 22, 2022, it is now official that none of the couples from Love is Blind Season 2 have lasted the test of time.

News of the latest split follows hot on the heels of a similar announcement from Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, who called it quits last week.

Love is Blind returned for a second season in February 2022, and saw 30 singles dating in the pods to find a potential partner. However, only six couples left the show together: Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati, Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen, and finally, Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez.

Out of the aforementioned six, only two ultimately went on to tie the knot - Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, as well as Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones. However, with both of these couples also announcing their split, it is now official that none of the pairings from Season 2 of the hit Netflix series are together any more.

Love is Blind Season 2: Current whereabouts of the six couples who left the show together

Although none of the couples from Love is Blind Season 2 are together any longer, there is a lot happening in their individual lives. Check out where each of the former couples are now.

1) Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati

Despite having different personalities, Abhishek and Deepti grew extremely close in the pods and even headed to Mexico as an engaged couple. However, the former was unsure about his physical chemistry with Deepti. When he passed comments that the latter felt were disrespectful, she called off the wedding.

In March 2022, in an exclusive interview with US Weekly, Abhishek revealed that he has a girlfriend named Emily Wilson and the couple are very happy together. Shake has also made a career change and has gone from being a veterenarian to currently dappling in the world of crypto.

For Deepti, there was speculation about her and Kyle being together after the Love is Blind Season 2 reunion. The former, however, opened up about the same in June 2022 and said:

"All I can say is, you know, we're going through it. We're just figuring it out. I think you guys will see more of our story later. [Kyle is] one of my best friends, so that's all I can say.”

2) Kyle Abrams and Shaina Hurley

Although Shaina had said "yes" to Kyle, she still had lingering feelings towards her former connection Shayne. She even left Kyle in Mexico and later returned to Chicago to work things out.

The couple, however, called it quits in Episode 6. They continue to follow each other on Instagram, and Kyle has previously stated that there is no bad blood between them.

Kyle had also admitted to US Weekly that he should've "tried harder" for fellow Love is Blind star Deepti, and called it his "biggest regret" not seeing what was in front of him. Shaina tied the knot with Christos Lardakis on June 2, 2022, three months after going public with their relationship.

3) Salvador "Sal" Perez and Mallory Zapata

The former couple felt good about their wedding day even after Mallory kept being conflicted while navigating her feelings towards Sal and Jarrette. However, in a surprise twist, it was Sal who said "no" at the altar, pointing out that he needed more time before making this commitment.

The duo then reunited after the ceremony, deciding to pursue their relationship away from the pressures of the show.

Ultimately, it didn't work out and they revealed during the Love is Blind Season 2 reunion that they have officially parted ways. In March 2022, Sal told Bustle that he “met someone completely random, and it’s been great."

No information is currently available about Mallory's relationship status.

4) Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee

Despite his indecision regarding his feelings for Shaina, Shayne ultimately followed his heart and proposed to Natalie. However, a big fight ahead of their wedding led Natalie to question the future of their relationship, leading her to turn down Shayne at the altar.

Outside of filming, she assured that she would give them another chance, but the wounds were too fresh from the fight to continue their journey.

It was revealed during the reunion that the popular Love is Blind Season 2 couple tried making it work but eventually chose not to. While Shayne revealed that they tried to date each other several times post the show, Natalie pointed out that they only tried dating "twice."

In an interview with US Weekly, Love is Blind star Natalie said:

“We rekindled the weekend we filmed the reunion episode but decided to keep the door closed. Recently we met up to discuss the possibility of reconciliation but ultimately agreed not to date until he changed some of his behaviors. A few days later, I fully closed the door for any type of reconciliation after discovering some lies he told me.”

5) Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely

Although Jarrette was initially torn between Mallory and Iyanna, he decided to propose to the latter on Love is Blind Season 2 after being turned down by Mallory. Even as the duo dealt with his feelings for Mallory and Jarrette's life of partying, they both said "I do" at the altar and were happily married.

Even after filming, the duo seemed to be enjoying married life and kept fans updated about their activities and milestones.

However, just five months later, in August 2022, the couple called it quits and filed for divorce. In a joint statement on Instagram, they explained that the split was because their "lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay."

7) Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl

The duo were the first couple to get engaged on Love is Blind Season 2.

They got into a number of arguments throughout the season: be it about addressing Nick's distractions while meeting Danielle's family or about their differences in lifestyle. Despite their tumultuous journey, they ended the season by tying the knot and were seen happy at the reunion.

After their marriage, the then Love is Blind couple revealed to People magazine that they were constantly attending couples counseling and were working towards bettering their communication. The pair were even spotted attending Lollapalooza together with friends

However, as per court documents obtained by People, on Monday, the couple filed for divorce at Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois.

The duo haven't publicly released a statement about the divorce yet.

Netflix has announced that Love is Blind will officially be renewed until Season 5. While Seasons 4 and 5 are yet to be filmed, Season 3 might be released soon. Keep watching this space for more updates on the same.

