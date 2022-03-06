What is Astigmatism? Love is Blind star Shaina Hurley doubts it's the eye condition that makes her squint

Netflix's Love is Blind star Shaina Hurley was among the many talked about after the show's reunion aired since she kept squinting throughout the episode.

The Love is Blind star doubted that it was the eye condition, Astigmatism, that made her squint. In a series of Instagram story clips, she talked about how she thought she suffers from Astigmatism. She said:

“I wear contacts, OK? I’ve been squinting ever since I can remember. I’m always getting yelled at, like, ‘Stop squinting! You’re going to get wrinkles.’ That’s why I probably have wrinkles.”

She continued to talk about the condition that she felt was the reason for the squint on television.

“Every time I got to the eye doctor, they tell me that I don’t have an astigmatism, and I’m like, ‘I think I have an astigmatism, or my eyes are getting worse.’ And my contacts have been the same. I’m like a -5.25. I am blind, basically, but, love is blind.”

A look into Love is Blind star's probable eye condition, Astigmatism

Astigmatism is a common and treatable imperfection in the curvature of the eye that causes blurred sight for distanced and near vision.

The human eye with Astigmatism diagnosis (Image via BruceBlaus/Wikipedia)

Astigmatism occurs when either the front surface of the eye, which is the cornea, or the lens inside the eye, have mismatched curves. The surface of the eye is egg-shaped, instead of it being one curve like a round ball. This causes blurred vision, irrespective of distance.

The eye has two structures with curved surfaces that bend or refract light onto the retina, and they are the cornea and the lens. In Astigmatism, which is a type of a refractive error, light rays aren't bent the same, which means that two different images form. These two images overlap or combine and result in blurred vision.

Astigmatism is often present at birth and may occur in combination with nearsightedness or farsightedness. Its itreatment options include corrective lenses or surgery. Some signs and symptoms include eye strain, blurred vision, headaches and squinting.

If children are undiagnosed with astigmatism, they need to be screened for eye disease and have their vision tested by a pediatrician, an ophthalmologist, an optometrist or another trained screener. This should be done during their newborn period, child visits until their school age, and also during their school years.

Love is Blind star Shaina Hurley and her relationship with Kyle Abrams

Shaina Hurley appeared on the second season of the Netflix show, Love is Blind, and immediately built an emotional connection with co-stars Shayne Jansen and Kyle Abrams.

Kyle eventually proposed to Shaina while in the pods without them having seen each other, as is the concept of the show. The duo broke up and the latter cited religious differences after returning from Mexico.

Shaina also opened up to E! News about the feedback she's received from viewers in response to her on-screen behavior on Love is Blind season 2. The star said that in addition to receiving "a lot of great support and love," she has also been the target of hateful comments.

