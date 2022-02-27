Love is Blind Season 2 reunion: Release date, air time and more about the dramatic episode

Out of six couples, only two managed to make it through the Altar in Love is Blind season 2. After a roller-coaster of emotions, this season has come to an end. Following the show’s finale episode, Netflix surprised it's fans with a special reunion of Love is Blind 2.

Initially, 30 men and women participated in the dating reality show to find the one they would marry. The contestants appeared on blind dates with each other in their respective pods.

When is Love is Blind season 2 premiering?

Premiering on March 4, the show will feature all six contestants. The air time of the show is 12:00 a.m. (PT).

Ahead of the announcement of the reunion, Entertainment Tonight remarked:

The previously taped episode will include all the featured couples: Deepti Vempati and Shake Chatterjee; Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen; Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson; Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones; Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams; and Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez.

Viewers can expect the contestant to talk about the throwbacks of the entire season. The six contestants must have talked to each other at some point on the show, including their present partners. The reunion will feature confrontations, revelations and arguments.

What to expect from Love is Blind season 2 reunion?

The reunion will feature the much anticipated confrontation between Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley. As both had a connection with Shayne Jansen on the show, the trio developed an agonizing tension which will culminate in a confrontation during the reunion.

Shaina and Shayne had potential chemistry, but Hurley held back from confessing her feelings to Jansen. Natalie, however, was always open about her feelings for Shayne, which is why they decided to date each other.

Shaina also had a bond with Kyle Abrams but was very unclear about it. When the six couples went on a holiday to Mexico, Shaina was the only one to fly back to Canada as she felt strongly about Shayne.

Presently, Shayne and Natalie are not together as they called it quits on their wedding day. Also, Natalie, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, spoke about Shaina and ex-fiancé, Shayne:

"I just thought he was talking to other women. It was still early on, but after that, I didn't know they had a connection, no,"

Fans will get to know the current relationship status of all six couples at the reunion. Real-life couple Vanessa and Nick Lachey will be hosting the Love is Blind reunion special episode as well.

Edited by Gunjan