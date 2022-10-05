Why are Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson getting a divorce? Love Is Blind star reveals the reason behind their split

Love Is Blind star Danielle Ruhl has opened up about why she and Nick Thompson are divorcing after a year of marriage. The couple filed for divorce on August 15, 2022.

The reality star revealed in an Instagram post that the former couple is separating due to compatibility differences. She said on her Instagram story on Sunday:

“I know a lot of people are wondering why we ended our relationship. It really did come to just personality compatibility differences.”

She clarified that the issues weren't related to infidelity. She said:

“And again, like, people think, 'Oh, did someone cheat? Did this happen or this happen?' No, and I think that's what makes it even harder because you do live in this kind of — at least, for me — I live in this state of denial, where it's like, yeah, but we love each other, but — I don't know if anyone else relates — but, like, you can still love each other and try your best to move on.”

This is the first time Danielle has discussed her divorce openly. Although the decision to separate was mutual, the divorce process made things "really hard" for the former couple. She added:

“We were very amicable and civil at first, and that's why people were kind of confused with some of the back-and-forth that happened, but going through the divorce process added even more stress, and it's tough on both of us, I'm sure.”

Divulging further details, Danielle said that she reached out to Nick after being bullied online, but her now-estranged husband "didn't really respond," impacting their relationship further. She explained:

“That's what made me really upset. And again, that's not on him. I shouldn't care. This is not an I-hate-Nick thing. Like, again, I care for him. I'm just trying to explain why things went south.”

She added:

“The decision wasn’t just a spur-of-the-moment thing, even though it seems like that. We tried really hard.”

Love Is Blind couple Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson's relationship explored

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson were part of the second season of Love Is Blind, which followed six couples who got 'engaged' after talking through the pods for days without ever really seeing each other physically.

Nick was the first person to propose to his partner in season 2 of the Netflix show Love is Blind. The couple married on June 8, 2021, and started a new chapter of their life. At the time of the vows, Nick said:

"I have no question whatsoever that you are the person I'm supposed to be with. I'm glad that I found you, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life being better together."

After getting married, the couple went to counseling sessions. Nick told People:

"We're in couples counseling and we have been now, for almost the entire time since we've finished [the show].”

However, after celebrating their first anniversary, the couple filed for divorce at Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois in August. In September, the Love is Blind star released a statement regarding their divorce.

Danielle and Nick were one of the two couples who exchanged vows in the Love is Blind season finale. Another couple, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, who also got married on the reality show, are now getting divorced.

