“I am heartbroken my marriage ended”: Love Is Blind’s Nick Thompson openly addresses his split with Danielle Ruhl for first time

Since filing for divorce in August, Love Is Blind's Nick Thompson has openly addressed his split with ex-wife Danielle Ruhl for the first time, saying that he is heartbroken with the divorce and did his best to save the relationship.

He expressed his emotions in a lengthy Instagram post, saying:

“I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had.”

Nick even admitted that things proved to be challenging after the divorce filing. He wrote:

"Like many of us going through a loss, or life-altering event, we experience cycles of grief as we navigate our emotions.”

The Love Is Blind reality star also reflected on his mental state, saying:

"I am working through my own mental and emotional challenges to overcome feelings of anxiety and depression."

Nick and Danielle met during Season 2 of Netflix's Love Is Blind. The couple instantly hit it off and got engaged after a few episodes. The former couple was one of the two couples to get married in the Love Is Blind finale.

Love Is Blind's Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl's relationship timeline explored

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl first met on Love is Blind Season 2. They were the first pair to get engaged after talking through the pods.

While on the reality dating show, the couple got engaged within ten days of dating. Before meeting Nick in person, Danielle said:

“I’m ready to be married to him tomorrow. I am not going to let anything get in the way of this.”

Nick was the first man to propose to his ladylove on the dating show. Danielle was on cloud nine and immediately accepted his proposal. At the time, she said:

“The fact that I already feel like the luckiest girl in the world, how can I not be attracted to him?”

Despite all the arguments and fights on the show, the ex-couple stayed together till the end. The lovebirds finally married in an outdoor ceremony, surrounded by friends and family.

After getting married, the newlyweds faced a few hiccups but stayed beside each other, working on their relationship through couples therapy. They were happy with how therapy helped them improve their relationship.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary just a few months back. They were even planning to renew their vows a few months earlier. Danielle told Us Weekly in July:

“At either our two — or three-year — anniversary, we really wanna redo a reception to make sure all of our families can be there. I’ve always dreamt of my dream wedding and wedding planning and a bachelorette party. And so we’re redoing all of that … when we have the time.”

However, weeks later, the former couple announced their separation. The news of invariably came as a shock to fans. Nick filed for divorce after getting married last year in June. It is to be noted that season 2 was taped in spring 2021.

