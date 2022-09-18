Love Is Blind 2022 (season 2) cast: Where are they now? Life post-show explored

Season 2 of Love is Blind: After the Altar has already been released. It is a spin-off of Netflix's hit relationship drama Love is Blind season 2. Ever since its release, fans have developed a great interest in knowing the relationship status of its cast members.

In the original series, fans saw singles pairing up in the pursuit of finding the love of their lives. However, as the show proceeded, many couples backed out from committing to each other while saying a 'no' at the altar.

Nevertheless, there were a few couples that finally got married. Within a year, a lot has changed among these contestants, which is worth watching.

The office synopsis of the show reads:

"After the experiment, reality comes into focus. What happened to the couples and singles from Love is Blind Season 2 after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry? Follow the stories of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more when Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 premieres September 16th."

On that note, let's explore the current details of the Love is Blind season 2 contestants.

1) Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee

Abhishek 'Shake' Chatterjee previously dated Deepti Vempati in Love is Blind. However, the couple ultimately backed out from marrying each other right at the altar. Primarily, it was Deepti who resented the marriage due to Shake's disrespectful behavior.

However, after the show, he started dating Miami entrepreneur Emily Margaret Wilson. The couple has been dating for the past six months. The Love is Blind contestant expressed in an interview:

"We're having a lot of fun together and we're very in sync. If it wasn't for her, I'd still be thinking about Miami, but it just kind of seals the deal, you know what I mean? It's a sign from above ... that this is the right decision.”

Moreover, currently, he has taken a break from being a vet and has diverted into cryptocurrency.

2) Deepti Vempati

Deepti Vemapati is currently rumored to be dating Kyle Abrams. However, they have not made their relationship official.

Moreover, in an interview she said:

"All I can say is, you know, we're going through it. We're just figuring it out.”

She further said:

“I think you guys will see more of our story later. [Kyle is] one of my best friends, so that's all I can say.”

Furthermore, presently Deepti has become a TEDx speaker and has also authored the book I Chose Myself which was released on September 19.

3) Kyle Abrams

Kyle Abrams dated Shaina Hurley on the show but eventually got dumped by her. However, a few months after the show, he was rumoured to be dating Deepti Vempati. Also, in the After The Altar edition, it was revealed that they are dating each other but not accepting it in public.

4) Shaina Hurley

After being in a troublesome love triangle on the show, Shaina finally changed direction and got engaged to her best friend Christos Lardakis on March 22. Moreover, they exchanged their vows on July 2, 2022, at a Chicago courthouse with Christos's daughter as one of the witnesses.

5) Salvador Perez

Salvador Perez, who dated Mallory Zapata on the show, eventually got dumped on his wedding day. There have been rumours about Salvador dating someone new but he has not been public with his relationship yet.

6) Mallory Zapata

Youth advocate Mallory Zapata dated Salvador in the previous season. However, on the day of her wedding, she said no at the altar. Moreover, after the show, there has not been any news of her new relationship.

7) Shayne Jansen

Shayne was part of season 2's most talked about love triangle. However, his docile chemistry with Natalie did not work out by the time they went to the altar. Even though the couple tried to date after the show, they eventually realized their incompatibilities.

Moreover, Shayne still works as a realtor in Chicago. Also, he has not publicly hinted about his relationship.

8) Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely

One of the couples who made it through the altar in the previous season were Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely. They seemed to be a happy couple after marriage but later they realized that their life was going in different directions. As a result, the couple announced their separation in August.

However, the legal process of their separation will soon begin.

9) Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl were one of the most loved couples on Love is Blind season 2. Before getting married the couple were facing communication issues and sought a therapist post-marriage.

However, after they completed their first anniversary on June 22, they announced their separation two months later.

Viewers can watch all the spin-offs of Love is Blind on Netflix.

