Where to watch Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2? Deepti x Kyle’s chemistry, trailer, and more details explored

Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 is almost here and will feature the couples who made it down the aisle as well as those who didn’t. The three-part series will feature a potential spark between two cast members who were previously paired with someone else. The trailer was released on August 21 and the show is set to air on Netflix on September 16.

The couples, who took pains to stay together forever, have since split up and while some have found love again, others are still struggling.

The synopsis of the show read:

“After the experiment, reality comes into focus. What happened to the couples and singles from Love is Blind Season 2 after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry? Follow the stories of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more when Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 premieres September 16th.”

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 will feature a budding romance and more

On Love is Blind, Deepti pulled the biggest Bollywood exit Netflix has seen by walking out on her then-fiance in the middle of the wedding because she knew she deserved better. This not only shocked viewers but left thousands in awe of her. In an interview with Us, she said that she was filled with mixed emotions on her wedding day but knew what she had to do.

The Love Is Blind: After the Altar star further added:

“He lacks self-awareness in social settings or even in how to talk to people. You know what? I realized it’s not my problem anymore and I shouldn’t have to deal with it. I think we’re on two completely different paths.”

The two had a blowout after the show as Deepti’s family took to social media to defend and praise her while criticizing Shake for his actions, especially those behind her back. The bride, who had every right to run away, has possibly found love again with her co-star Kyle.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar star Kyle admitted that he made a mistake during the reunion special. He said that his biggest regret was not asking Deepti to marry him and that he should have tried harder with her.

He further added:

“I mean, I love her so much. She's the best. And I wish I saw what was right in front of me. That's my biggest regret. I'm sorry...I love her. She's the best.”

During a conversation with Elite Daily, Deepti said:

“Not a lot of people know that we had a really strong connection in the pods. I was really struggling to pick between Shake and Kyle [in the pods].”

The budding romance between the two is evident during Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2’s trailer. Their growing closeness prompted other cast members to comment on it.

Danielle Ruhl said that “she doesn’t deserve to go through that heartbreak again,” referring to her ex-fiance Shake. Deepti admitted that just wants to be around him all the time. While the two seem cozy, neither of them is jumping in head first.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 will also feature Shaina and Natalia who are still on bad terms. Mallory and Sal will also feature on the show even though the two are no longer together. Danielle and Nick filed for divorce not too long ago, and Iyanna and Jarrette are also heading down the same path.

