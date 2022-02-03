How many siblings does Danielle Ruhl have? Love Is Blind contestant’s family explored

Netflix recently announced the cast of Love Is Blind Season 2 and one of the 30 singles is Danielle Ruhl. She is a 29-year-old associate director of marketing and is all set to find a partner on the show.

Ruhl has known love through her beautiful family and expects to find a partner who cherishes her like her parents and siblings. While her mom and dad’s names are unknown, one thing is clear from her Instagram feeds is that they are divorced. In one of Ruhl’s posts, she mentioned that her mother is not currently married.

The contestant has two siblings— sister Meghan and brother Brendan. Ruhl is pretty close to Meghan as most of her pictures are with her, while Brendan is the youngest among them and is currently studying at the University of Iowa.

The kids share a close bond with their father too as there are photos of all four of them enjoying themselves at games and parties.

Another post tells that Ruhl’s father married Jessica Marie Ruhl in March 2020 and with that, the contestant has three step siblings added to her clan. The caption of the picture reads,

"Acquired 1 new ruhl and 3 new step sibs makin it a total of 9 of us now pre lit. Congrats dad and @jessspammmm_x !! Tysm for choosing a wedding location that allowed me some dec IG content."

Did Danielle Ruhl find love?

The filming of Love Is Blind Season 2 happened last year. But the contestants sign a non-disclosure form that states they cannot reveal anything related to the show until it ends.

However, one of Ruhl’s comments on Meghan’s Christmas photo indicates that she may have found love on the Netflix series.

Danielle Ruhl's sister Meghan and mother (Image via meghanruhlz/ Instagram)

Meghan celebrated the festival with her mother wearing a red jumpsuit. Ruhl commented on the post,

“Welp me and @nthompson513 went from 4 christmases to 1 (ours is v fun tho) missed y’all!!!”

Ruhl tagged Nick Thompson in her comment, who is also a contestant on Love Is Blind season 2. Whether the speculation of the two dating is true or not, only time will tell.

All about Love Is Blind Season 2 premiere

Love Is Blind grabbed people’s attention in 2020 when it hit Netflix. Soon the show gained fans and now it has returned with a new season.

It will welcome 30 contestants who are single and are set to discover whether love is truly blind or not. Most of them will enter with multiple insecurities and vulnerabilities, thus, signing up for this show’s unconventional method may help them to find a partner.

Speaking of insecurities, Ruhl said in her introductory clip,

“I am terrified that I’m going to find out that may be my personality isn’t enough. I’ve always kind of been insecure about the way that I looked and have taken pride in the way that I act towards people.”

The show's season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Friday, February 11.

