Love Is Blind: After the Altar 2022 (Season 2): Meet the cast members from Netflix’s dating series

Love is Blind: After the Altar, Season 2 is almost here and franchise fans cannot be more excited.

In the show preceding this one, the audience saw the ultimate expression of self-love when Deepti left Shake at the altar because she deserved better. Now she along with other pod-mates are back to let the audience know what happened after they left the show.

While some found love on the set of the show, some were still searching.

The three-part series will showcase a potential spark between two cast members and will possibly witness the diminishing of another on September 16 on Netflix.

The synopsis of the show read:

"After the experiment, reality comes into focus. What happened to the couples and singles from Love is Blind Season 2 after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry? Follow the stories of Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie and more when Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 premieres September 16th."

Meet the cast of Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 2

Not everyone’s Love is Blind journey was a success, and while some fell in love with a wall in the middle, for others, that wall continued to exist in real life. Some of the couples that met on the show have since parted ways and others are still on the quest to find love.

Shayne Jenson

Shayne was conflicted between two women - Shaina Hurley and Natalie Lee - during this time on the dating series but ultimately chose Natalie over Shaina. However, they didn’t get their happily ever after and Shayne is set to appear on Netflix’s Love is Blind: After the Altar.

In the trailer, he said:

Love is the hardest, best thing that will ever happen.”

Natalie Lee

Natalie appeared on the show looking for love, and love she found. Her love story with Shayne was not free of drama as she saw herself in the middle of a love triangle.

Shayne and Natalie are not together and in Love is Blind: After the Altar’s trailer she said that the problem was “the lies.” She ended her engagement during the finale, but the two reconnected after filming and finally called it quits after a few months.

Shaina Hurley

Shaina, a devoted Christian, got engaged to Kyle Abrams, an atheist, during the show. Even during her time on Love is Blind, she questioned her relationship and the two ended their relationship during the sixth episode of the series.

Shaina had eyes for more than one person on the show and is seen having a conversation during Love is Blind: After the Altar’s trailer with Shayne.

She said:

"Natalie is telling everybody that she found really inappropriate messages between me and you."

Kyle Abrams

The construction worker from Chicago found himself on Love is Blind as he found it hard to find love due to his work and other people’s expectations. While he found love on the show, it didn’t last as he and Shaina were on completely different pages when it came to religion.

Kyle has moved on and possibly found someone else. During the reunion special, he confessed his biggest regret was not proposing to Deepti and in the Love is Blind: After the Altar trailer, the two seemed cozy.

Deepti Vempati

The woman who stood up for herself and walked away because she knew her worth.

Deepti found love with Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee on the show but things didn’t turn out so well. Even after the show, the two and Deepti’s family got into an online feud due to Shake’s bad behavior towards her.

The audience was excited to learn that she may have found love again, as she said about Kyle:

"I just want to be around him all the time, honestly."

Iyanna Jones

Iyanna fell in love with Jarette on the show and they successfully made it down the aisle. The two said their 'I Dos' on the show. However, they were the first couple to dissolve their marriage.

While the two had evident chemistry, Jarette had the same with someone else on the show as well. Iyanna’s fiancé had asked Mallory Zapata to marry him and seemingly rebounded to Iyanna when the former said no.

Jarette Jones

Love is Blind: After the Altar star fell in love with two people on the dating show. While Mallory had rejected his proposal, he went ahead and asked Iyanna to marry him. Although Iyanna and Jarette were engaged by the time the group went on a trip, sparks were flying between the latter and Mallory, who was engaged to Salvador.

Additionally, it is worth noting that Jarette and Iyanna have announced their split recently but claim that they are on good terms.

Mallory Zapata

Mallory had many suitors on the show but her heart told her The One for her was Sal. Though the two Love is Blind: After the Altar cast members got engaged on the show, she was left at the altar.

Sal was not her only connection on the show, and while she rejected Jarette’s proposal, when the two met on the trip, their chemistry was undeniable. Even though the she and Sal didn’t get married, they tried making the relationship work off-camera.

Salvador Perez

The singer had his eyes set on Mallory and he made sure she knew. However, the Love is Blind: After the Altar star has since moved on. Despite the two getting engaged on the show, the couple had several issues and Sal decided to call of the wedding at the altar.

Another contributing factor to him calling out the engagement was possibly seeing the chemistry Mallory still seemed to share with Jarette.

Danielle Ruhl

Danielle had participated in the social experiment as she was unsure if she would find love otherwise. She was one of the first participants to get engaged on the show and found love with Nick Thompson. The two even got married and all seemed well in the world. However, the two filed for divorce just a little after completing a year of marriage.

Nick Thompson

Nick and Danielle met on the Netflix’s dating show and quickly fell in love. The two connected over their shared struggles and were the first couple to get engaged in the social experiment. They walked down the aisle, exchanged vows and even had future plans together before announcing their divorce.

The Love is Blind: After the Altar, stars continued to work on their relationship on the outside but finally called it quits after being married for a year.

Fans can stream Love is Blind: After the Altar on Friday, September 16, 2022, in three 45-minute episodes only on Netflix.

