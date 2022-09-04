"It was just heavy on my mind again": Iyanna McNeely opens up on how Love is Blind impacted her divorce with Jarrette Jones

Love is Blind Season 2 star Iyanna McNeely recently opened up about her divorce with fellow cast member Jarette Jones. She spoke about how the Netflix show potentially impacted their relationship, marriage, and the impending divorce.

Although the star revealed that she was "getting better," she confessed that she will have to relive their experience when Love is Blind: After the Altar premieres on September 16, 2022.

On her appearance on the Diary Of An Empath podcast, Iyanna confessed:

"So with Jarrett and I going through the issues that we were, even as of late, before we made the decision to separate, it was just heavy on my mind again, we're going to have to explain ourselves, we're going to have to relive everything that was put on TV."

The Love is Blind Season 2 couple had issued a joint statement on their respective social media handles in August 2022 that they had separated and had begun the divorce process. The duo confessed that although they had love for each other, their lives were going in different directions.

On the podcast, Iyanna detailed how the Netflix hit impacted her relationship with Jarrette. She revealed that once the show special's air date was out, it forced the two cast members to delve deep into where they stood as a couple and ask each other some important questions.

"Every time something like the season premiere coming out or After the Altar coming out, there's always the knowing that the security of our marriage will be in the spotlight again..."

Iynna further went on to speculate that the pressure of the special coming out made them make important decisions. She explained how the presence of cameras around them impacted their relationship:

"I think if the cameras weren't there or if we didn't have to deal with After the Altar then I think we would have just had a lot more time to figure it out."

However, the Love is Blind star revealed that the reaction from fans left her feeling overwhelmed. In an episode of her own podcast, Feel In The Blank, she opened up about the same to co-host Kayla Scott and their guest, fellow cast member Natalie Lee, and said:

"I should've [done] what Jarrette did and turned off the comments to begin with. But I just couldn't help myself, and by the end of that day, I went to sleep crying."

She further explained the fan reactions on her social media handles via comments and personal messages:

"[People] are so mean. It's making assumptions about people who you don't know. And then, still, the annoying part of basing their opinions on our combined screen time of a 10-episode show, and using whatever excuse that is to explain a year-and-a-half relationship."

Iyanna revealed that she has, since then, learned her lesson and turned off all the notifications, following which she has been in tune with her emotions.

While announcing their split on Instagram, the Love is Blind stars asked for privacy from their fans and well-wishers and thanked the show's family for their support throughout their journey. The duo said:

"Each of you have brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don't regret a single thing!"

The first trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar Season 2 special teased some drama for viewers as the stars Jarrette, Iyanna, Deepti, Shayne, Natalie, and more reunite to find out what everyone has been up to since the reality relationship experiment wrapped up its filming.

Don't forget to tune in to the reunion special on Friday, September 16, 2022 on Netflix.

