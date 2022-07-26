Why did Natalie Lee go to the Caribbean? Love Is Blind star spotted with Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes

Love Is Blind star Natalie Lee has been spotted vacationing with The Bachelorette alum Blake Moynes in the Caribbean, and fans are curious to know more. Reportedly, their primary purpose was to work with the Sea Turtle Conservatory at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis.The reality star shared a few snaps of their recent trip to the Caribbean on social media.

Love is Blind star Natalie Lee and Blake Moynes share heartwarming pictures from their trip

Pictures shared by Lee and Moynes from their trip. (Image via @ natalieminalee and blakemoynesption/Instagram story)

Natalie Lee, of Love is Blind fame, accompanied Blake Moynes to the Sea Turtle Conservatory at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis. 31-year-old Moynes is a wildlife conservator by profession, and he documented how Natalie and he placed a satellite onto the shell of a hawksbill sea turtle. He later explained that the satellite is meant to facilitate research work that will prove to be "crucial for sea turtles in the hopes to learn & understand and better manage/protect."

The duo posted several pictures together on their Instagram stories. On July 24, 2022, Natalie posted a video where the two reality stars can be seen posing together on a beach. Her caption read, "The crossover nobody asked for."

Blake's Instagram story on July 25 showed him on a "breakfast date" with Natalie. They can be heard laughing in the clip, most likely joking about Natalie's dream of being a "turtle barnacle in another life."

More about Love Is Blind's Natalie Lee

Consulting manager Natalie Lee is a Chicago resident with a Korean background. She joined Love Is Blind with the hope of finding a soulmate who will accept her for who she is.

On the show, she got engaged to Shayne Jansen, but they didn't go through with the wedding after an unaired fight. Speaking about her decision to not say “I do,” she told Us:

“It wasn’t just one thing that caused that fight. I think it was a lot of things that had built up in terms of what he was feeling. And I think also the pressure of our wedding got to us.”

The former couple gave their relationship another chance in the aftermath of the show. Sadly, they parted ways sometime later for good. Opening up about her relationship with Shayne, Natalie said that she does not have any bad feelings towards Shayne after they split for the second time. She said:

“We did give it another shot after our wedding. So we did continue our relationship for several months and we parted ways after that. But we are friends right now and I wish him all the best.”

Post the break-up, Natalie picked herself up and tried to remain optimistic. She traveled to Paris and Chicago where she met her friends who helped her get through the tough times. Her Instagram profile @natalieminalee, which has over 700K followers, is filled with her travel pictures.

Natalie also revisited the Love is Blind pods at Netflix FYSEE in Raleigh Studios and met a few of her fellow cast mates, including Deepti. She also interacted with Alexis and Hunter from Netflix's The Ultimatum.

For now, Natalie is living her “best life” and enjoying every moment of it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far