When did Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr get married? The Ultimatum couple shares details of their floral-themed wedding

The Ultimatum's Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr are now married. The couple was pronounced man and wife in a romantic and dreamy floral-themed wedding ceremony at the Wayfarers Chapel and Palos Verdes Golf Club in Palos Verdes, California, on June 18.

After getting engaged on the Netflix reality series The Ultimatum, the duo were eager to tie the knot, start a family and spend the rest of their lives together.

10 bridesmaids, two dresses and more: All about Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr's wedding

Right after getting engaged, the two had started planning their wedding. According to People, Hunter also shared that having his mom, who works as a wedding planner, looking after the whole arrangement was a "blessing."

For their floral-themed wedding, Hunter revealed that he and Alexis wanted his brother to “speak during our ceremony and be a focus of it.” Opening up about the theme of their wedding, Hunter said:

“For us, the main themes were family first, [we wanted] traditional flow, live music, a lot of fun — and [an] open bar. And then the rest of the details, Alexis did a great job envisioning what her dream wedding was. A lot of the theme is whites, greens, very floral."

10 bridesmaids and 10 groomsmen accompanied the newlyweds on their big day. Speaking about the details, the bride said:

"It's a lot of people our age. My bridesmaids are wearing black dresses, which is obviously not what everyone does, especially in June in California. But looking back at the photos and videos, it'll be still in style, and that was really important to me."

The bride herself wore two Berta dresses. One was an “amazing” dress which she she sported for much of the night. She changed into her "sparkly and fun" short dress at around 11 pm for their “sparkler exit when we roll out of there.”

The newlyweds danced the night away at the reception to live renditions of Elton John's Tiny Dancer, Beyoncé's Crazy In Love and more.

After getting married, the couple are now looking forward to their honeymoon in Santorini, Mykonos and Athens, where they hope to spend some cozy time together. Speaking about their travel destinations, Hunter said:

"We wanted to go some place together that neither of us have been and wanted to go, so we can't wait."

The couple also posted videos and pictures of their wedding day on their Instagram profiles.

