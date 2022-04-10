Netflix's The Ultimatum: How to follow the couples on social media

Netflix’s much-awaited new show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which premiered on April 6, 2022, and is hosted by Love is Blind host Nick and Vanessa Lachey, has garnered quite some attention from fans due to its plot.

The show revolves around six couples who are participating in the experiment. This came about after they were given an ultimatum by their partners because they were not ready to take the next big step.

Being on the show will help them decide whether to marry their old partners or move on with someone new from the show.

Instagram accounts of The Ultimatum's couples

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is filled with lots of drama and surprises, making every episode an interesting watch. Fans can learn more about the contestants' personalities and stories through their Instagram profiles.

Alexis Maloney and Hunter Parr

25-year-old Alexis Maloney gave an ultimatum to Hunter Parr after dating the 28-year-old for two years. Maloney is ready to get hitched but Parr is still at a crossroads.

Parr is a professional services automation specialist and graduate of the University of Texas. Now on the show, the travel enthusiast is prepared to sever all ties with her long-time partner if he is unable to decide whether to marry her or not.

Maloney and Parr are on Instagram under the handle @alexiselainemaloney and @papa_parr, respectively.

Rae Williams and Zay Wilson

Zay Wilson was issued an ultimatum by 24-year-old Rae Williams after being in love for two-and-a-half years. Williams wants to get married and start a family with her partner, but her 25-year-old boyfriend is not ready for the big move.

Willams can be found on Instagram under @rae.williams, while Wilson's profile can be seen under @theofficialzaywilson.

Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger

Colby Kissinger has given an ultimatum to his girlfriend Madlyn Ballatori after dating for a year and a half. Kissinger met her at a bar in college and knew right away that she was the one, but Ballatori is still not sure about it and feels that she can be happy with someone else as well.

@madlynballatori and @colby_kiss are the Instagram handles of the couple.

April Marie and Jake Cunningham

April Marie, whose Instagram account is @itsaprilmarie, issued the ultimatum to Jake Cunningham after realizing that he is not yet ready to get married and start a family.

The Texas native, who has served in the US Marine Corps, with Instagram handle @itsjakecunningham, wants to travel, explore places, meet people and be financially stable before settling down, unlike his ladylove who just wants to be called his wife.

Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin

Shanique Imari is giving her 26-year-old boyfriend Randall Griffin one last chance to marry her or break up with her. Imari wishes for a huge wedding, but Griffin is reluctant to put a ring on her finger until he's out of debt and has some stability in life.

Imari's Instagram handle is @shaniqueimari and Griffin can be found at @rl_griffin.

Lauren Pounds and Nate

The couple have been head-over-heels in love with each other for two and a half years. However, after realizing that Lauren Pounds does not want to have kids, Nate has issued an ultimatum to her, hoping that she can change her mind and they can stay together.

Pounds' Instagram handle is @laurenkilos and Nate's account is @nathan_ruggles.

The sneak peak of their relationship and other updates of the The Ultimatum can also be viewed on @ultimatumnetflix.

