Who is Shanique Imari from The Ultimatum? Reality TV star runs her own clothing line

After two successful seasons of Love is Blind, Netflix is ready to bring in another show on Experimental Dating, and Shanique Imari is a part of the new series. The show The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is all set to be released on Netflix on April 6. The ten-episode long series will showcase the journey of six couples, of which one partner wants to get married, while the other is not ready for such a commitment.

Shanique Imari has given her boyfriend of two years, Randall Griffin, an ultimatum to marry her as she is ready for both marriage and children.

Know about Shanique Imari from The Ultimatum

Shanique Imari is a 24-year-old businesswoman from Texas. Her family is from Kingston, Jamaica. She graduated from Texas Southern University in 2018 and was the captain of the Tiger Sensations Dance Line at the university. She owns a dog named Carter who regularly features on her Instagram stories.

She was a part of AKA Sorority and in 2020, started her own business called 'SYN Closet'. SYN deals with retail shopping for swimwear and loungewear.

Shanique Imari and Randall Griffin's relationship tested in the trailer

In the trailer, Randall meets another contestant’s father and is heard saying that he hopes her father doesn’t grill him. The trailer shows Imari and Randall standing together to make their decision that ends with Imari walking away and asking the crew to take the wires off her.

More about The Ultimatum

The show is being hosted by husband-and-wife duo Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Nick and his wife will guide the six couples as they put their love to the test by living with other potential matches. The first eight episodes of The Ultimatum will be on Netflix on April 6, while the finale and reunion will be released on April 13th.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures."

The couples will stay with partners apart from their own, for three weeks in a mock marriage. If they don’t wish to be with anyone else, they will decide to get married, otherwise, they will break up and move on.

Edited by Khushi Singh