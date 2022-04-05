Who is Hunter Parr from The Ultimatum? Oracle employee loves participating in outdoor activities

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move Out is set to arrive with its first season along with six long-term relationship couples. Premiering on April 6, the relationship reality show on Netflix will feature Hunter Parr as one of the contestants who is an Oracle employee and loves participating in outdoor activities.

The 28-year-old will appear on the show with girlfriend Alexis, who has issued him an ultimatum to either marry her or walk out of the relationship.

The Ultimatum will feature six couples who are struggling to decide on their marriage. In the case of these couples, one person is ready to tie the knot whereas the other is unsure.

To settle this once and for all, they will be appearing on the show and will enter into a trial marriage with an individual from any other relationship. The experiment was done to get the confused individual to take a call on whether they wanted to marry the person they have been with for so long.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Six different couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner is ready to get married, the other isn’t quite as sure. An ultimatum is issued — and in just over eight weeks, they must commit to marriage, or move on. In the meantime, each will choose a new potential partner from one of the other couples, in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different possible futures.

Hunter Parr of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move out holds a BSc degree in Chemistry

The Austin native has been nurturing his passion for Information and Technology since he was small. Therefore, he pursued Chemistry in his bachelor's from the University of Texas.

During his time at the university, he was also the Vice President of Fitness & Nutrition for Texas Fitness, Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Moreover, he graduated from the university in 2015.

While pursued his bachelor’s degree, he also worked as a marker research assistant at Morgan Stanley in 2010. Furthermore, in 2012 at Blumhouse Productions, he took the job of a production assistant. Later, in 2014 he worked in 3M as a research and development tech.

After graduating, in 2016, he served as a professional services analyst at Oracle Net Suit and was finally promoted to principal consultant in 2017.

Hunter loves adventure and can also be seen water surfing in a few of his Instagram posts. He seems to have many friends and colleagues with whom he frequently spends quality time.

Viewers can watch the eight episodes of The Ultimatum, on April 6, 20022, on Netflix.

