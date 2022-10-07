LOONA’s Chuu personally dismisses eating disorder speculations on Instagram story

On October 6, 2022, LOONA’s Chuu posted an Instagram story informing fans that she was not suffering from an eating disorder.

Trigger warning: Body image issues, eating disorder.

The clarification arrived after speculations in global media reported that the 22-year-old idol admitted to having struggles with eating on Dr. Oh’s Golden Clinic. The snippet was part of an episode trailer released hours earlier on the same day.

The 22-year-old mentioned in her story that speculations about her having an eating disorder were not true. She added that she did not always take care of her body in the past but now enjoys several recreational activities.

“Chuu eating disorder, anorexia, and so on. It's totally, totally not true. Of course, I was banned from going out in the past, and I didn't know how to relieve stress right away with my busy schedule. That's why I didn't really take care of my body and ate spicy food."

LOONA’s Chuu also mentioned that she would like people to support her rather than harbor misunderstandings.

“Now, I enjoy working happily through sports, hobbies, and conversations with people around me, so I'd appreciate it if you could cheer me on instead of misunderstanding or worrying.”

LOONA’s Chuu describing her stress eating habits makes netizens believe that she suffers from an eating disorder

Dr. Oh’s Golden Clinic is a show where renowned psychiatrist Oh Eun-young offers counseling to celebrities on matters both professional and personal. The upcoming episode, No. 52, will see LOONA’s Chuu as the celebrity guest. While it seemed all fun and cheerful at the beginning, the episode’s trailer concerned viewers towards the end.

Fans saw LOONA’s Chuu, known for her bright personality, break down on the show while talking about her eating struggles, especially when she was stressed. The description of her eating cycle reminded many of the commonly known symptoms of an eating disorder. She mentioned that she binge eats till she cannot anymore and throws up.

“I eat until I can’t breathe anymore. When I am stressed out, I do this. I eat until I throw up. I’ve been to the emergency room because my body gets stiff.”

The comments section of the trailer was filled with many positive replies. Fans praised and thanked her for being open to talking about her “eating disorder.” They also sent in supportive messages.

⁵kat¹² ♡ @notanotakuxd chuu admitting she’s struggling/struggled(?) with an eating disorder,,, i really just hope she is receiving enough support and I hope the other loona members are doing okay too :/ chuu admitting she’s struggling/struggled(?) with an eating disorder,,, i really just hope she is receiving enough support and I hope the other loona members are doing okay too :/

💫 Orrery/nim @orrery_nim



Her concern, from the video, is stress-induced binge eating (due to the nature of the content, translation is in attached image)

youtube.com/watch?v=cL7V4O… #LOONA Chuu to appear on next week's episode of mental care counseling show "Oh Eun Young's Golden Clinic" on Channel AHer concern, from the video, is stress-induced binge eating (due to the nature of the content, translation is in attached image) #LOONA Chuu to appear on next week's episode of mental care counseling show "Oh Eun Young's Golden Clinic" on Channel AHer concern, from the video, is stress-induced binge eating (due to the nature of the content, translation is in attached image)youtube.com/watch?v=cL7V4O… https://t.co/qDOTo43BDK

However, as the topic of LOONA’s Chuu eating disorder took over online forums and media publications, the idol posted an Instagram story in which she personally clarified that she was not suffering from any disorder.

While some fans believe her, many still have doubts. The latter part of the fandom speculated that she might have been forced to say that, especially since the binge eating she mentioned was very common for an eating disorder.

💫 Orrery/nim @orrery_nim Chuu ig story regarding some of the news stemming from this teaser Chuu ig story regarding some of the news stemming from this teaser https://t.co/0QG9OJ2gKZ

In other news, speculation of Chuu being removed from LOONA is growing daily. On October 5, the 22-year-old told fans that the company did not give her “any updates about” schedules related to the group’s upcoming Seoul concert. Meanwhile, other members said that they were notified about the schedule in their group chat.

No:zeistheBEST!💙 @yesiLOVEitIOI cherrymotionメキシコ @cherrymotionwrd ‍ twitter.com/cherrymotionwr… the headlines?? the headlines?? 😵‍💫 twitter.com/cherrymotionwr… https://t.co/oIhUcIY2CO BBC doesn't want to open their mouth bec. The negative effect will be to the 11 members. You all know how some korean fans only like #Chuu but not #LOONA and she's the one who keeps on working since last year. They still want to use her popularity for the sake of the group. twitter.com/cherrymotionwr… BBC doesn't want to open their mouth bec. The negative effect will be to the 11 members. You all know how some korean fans only like #Chuu but not #LOONA and she's the one who keeps on working since last year. They still want to use her popularity for the sake of the group. twitter.com/cherrymotionwr…

The two contrasting messages led to many believing that Chuu was removed from the group chat. She then personally clarified the issue as well.

Poll : Do you believe Chuu's Instagram story? Yes Somewhat 0 votes