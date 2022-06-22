LOONA's Chuu reportedly set to leave Blockberry Creative 

Amidst speculation about the future of K-idol and LOONA member Chuu, several media reports claim that the singer is all set to leave Blockberry Creative to join a new agency.

The group and its lead singer are currently doing promotional activities for the special summer comeback album, Flip That.

LOONA's lead vocalist Chuu is reportedly in discussion to sign up with BY4M Studio

On June 22, a South Korean media outlet claimed that Chuu is all set to part ways with Blockberry Creative and is already looking towards a new agency, BY4M Studio.

The member had reportedly filed a lawsuit against the agency on March 29. According to them, she had filed the case to suspend her exclusive contract with the agency. While no clear reason was revealed, many fans speculated that the singer wanted distribution rights to her work, which would include the freedom to choose her own schedule rather than the agency choosing it for her, along with better pay.

In December 2021, Wikitree had reported that Chuu won a preliminary injunction against the agency and the court had partially approved Chuu's request. Blockberry Creative has refused to comment on the matter.

It appears that the singer is finally set to break free from Blockberry Creative and is currently in discussions with BY4M Studio, an entertainment agency which focuses on social media and digital marketing.

cloud 🌱 @bluecapt_ chuu :( yeah she must be having a hard time, there's so much to take in with the world tour and other legal issues chuu :( yeah she must be having a hard time, there's so much to take in with the world tour and other legal issues https://t.co/YZNfaMy53G

Chuu's absence from February's concerts caused a stir among fans

Main main vocalist for LOONA, Chuu made her debut as part of Blockberry Creative's 'Monthly Girl Project' in December 2017. She was soon inducted into the ranks of LOONA in 2018. She had been a part of Queendom 2, along with the rest of the group, but was noticeably absent from the LOOΠΔVERSE: FROM concerts last month on February 11 and 12.

At the time, the agency had claimed the absence was due to "health reasons." in light of new information, many LOONA fans aka Orbits speculate that the idol was being overworked and her ongoing legal battle with the agency is proof of that.

💫 Orrery/nim 🌱 @orrery_nim (Not from Fab)

One fansite notes that Blockberry Creative hasn't been providing Chuu with manager-support since May; on her way to solo schedules she has been seen taking taxis carrying her own suitcase (this was also seen after Weekly idol filming) (Not from Fab)One fansite notes that Blockberry Creative hasn't been providing Chuu with manager-support since May; on her way to solo schedules she has been seen taking taxis carrying her own suitcase (this was also seen after Weekly idol filming)

kat ⭐️ FL!P that 🌱 @gowon_princess it’s not whether or not chuu will stay in the group it’s the fact that it has gotten to a point where she needed to take legal action against the company and they retaliated against her for it it’s not whether or not chuu will stay in the group it’s the fact that it has gotten to a point where she needed to take legal action against the company and they retaliated against her for it

☽ @bluesouI_ bbc overwork chuu to the point she gets sick sometimes and force her to leave her group activities behind without giving her at least a personal manager or even a RIDE to her schedules?? its getting ridiculous we need an explanation wtf... bbc overwork chuu to the point she gets sick sometimes and force her to leave her group activities behind without giving her at least a personal manager or even a RIDE to her schedules?? its getting ridiculous we need an explanation wtf...

Fans of the group appear to be pleased with the decisions, given the agency's treatment of the singer. While they wish her luck, many also stated that they hope she remains a part of the girl group, even if it's under a different label.

♔ | FL!P𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 @BONBONORBlT god if youre real please let chuu keep performing with loona even if shes managed by another company god if youre real please let chuu keep performing with loona even if shes managed by another company

♔ | FL!P𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 @BONBONORBlT HOW HAS CHUU KEPT GOING FOR THIS LONG WITH ZERO SUPPORT FROM BBC, GETTING HERSELF TO HER SCHEDULES, BEING EXCLUDES FROM GROUP EVENTS, IM SICK HOW HAS CHUU KEPT GOING FOR THIS LONG WITH ZERO SUPPORT FROM BBC, GETTING HERSELF TO HER SCHEDULES, BEING EXCLUDES FROM GROUP EVENTS, IM SICK

A. @hyejumps Chuu, take the girls with you. Chuu, take the girls with you. 💨

🧸💬 @heedinidi what the hell bbc. chuu has no manager for her personal schedules since may? she has to go to the schedule with a taxi by her own.. and the manager isn't busy either?? after weekly idol the girls went home with a van but chuu go first and took a taxi... what the hell is happening what the hell bbc. chuu has no manager for her personal schedules since may? she has to go to the schedule with a taxi by her own.. and the manager isn't busy either?? after weekly idol the girls went home with a van but chuu go first and took a taxi... what the hell is happening

jinsouft FL!P THAT @__haibeu LOONA IS 12. CHUU IS A LOONA MEMBER. CHUU IS THE 10TH LOONA MEMBER. CHUU DESERVES BETTER LOONA IS 12. CHUU IS A LOONA MEMBER. CHUU IS THE 10TH LOONA MEMBER. CHUU DESERVES BETTER

hyuka fans FLIPPING THAT is seeing txt @txtloonatic chuu gave up some bigger opportunities to debut with kim lip and loona, she’d never leave them by choice. everyday she expresses her love for the members so just please put the “she’s leaving the grp” idea to rest a little… chuu gave up some bigger opportunities to debut with kim lip and loona, she’d never leave them by choice. everyday she expresses her love for the members so just please put the “she’s leaving the grp” idea to rest a little…

ً @he8jin again they’re just some fans and we are not to fight hanbits when the issue is literally with bbc please focus on the fact that chuu is terribly mistreated and heejin hasnt been paid instead of why hanbits only spoke up nowagain they’re just some fans and we are not to fight hanbits when the issue is literally with bbc please focus on the fact that chuu is terribly mistreated and heejin hasnt been paid instead of why hanbits only spoke up now 😭 again they’re just some fans and we are not to fight hanbits when the issue is literally with bbc

hot sauce flippy FL!P that @lnvlvt orbits please stop over exaggerating the situation. chuu is moving companies but is STILL loona. that means she will be managed by a different company. while for group gigs, both companies have to talk it out and agree. she's not leaving loona, just bbc. she's in better hands. orbits please stop over exaggerating the situation. chuu is moving companies but is STILL loona. that means she will be managed by a different company. while for group gigs, both companies have to talk it out and agree. she's not leaving loona, just bbc. she's in better hands.

Blockberry Creative appears to have a long history of mismanaging LOONA. In September 2021, the group was in danger of disbandment after the agency's financial crisis came to light.

According to insiders, the agency had been in debt of over ₩100 million in unpaid fees to multiple external companies that worked with them. Fans of the group had appealed to various sources for help, most notably among them being Drag Queen Kim Chi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, the group's lead vocalist has had a multifaceted career, juggling web shows, television shows, web series and the K-pop group all at once. Some of the talented artist's shows include Chuu Can Do It, Dating Class, Wild Idol, Family Register Mate, and Law of the Jungle - Spring Special in Jeju.

