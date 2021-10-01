Fans cheer as Kim Chi offers to help out LOONA

With Blockberry Creative's finances in dire straits, LOONA's future seems to be in trouble. But an unexpected savior has offered to help out the K-Pop girl group: drag queen and television personality Kim Chi.

ORBITS (as fans of LOONA call themselves) have appealed to various sources, including Elon Musk, to help out LOONA in these troubling times, but to little avail. Recent revelations from LOONA's choreographer have only highlighted the extent of the crisis. With any help welcome at this point in LOONAverse, it did come from an unexpected source.

Will Kim Chi be LOONA's saviour?

Kim Chi is the stage name of Shin Sang Young, a Korean-American make up artist, drag queen, and entrepreneur. She was the runner-up on Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Kim Chi also has her own makeup line, called Kim Chi Chic.

As one of the few Asian faces in the Drag community, Shin Sang Young puts a lot of her cultural heritage into her art, as seen in her drag name, and in her performances.

Apart from these impressive achievements, the multi-talented artist has also been a long-time ORBIT, and has followed LOONA since their predebut days. Her first tweet about the band was all the way back in May 2018, where she had issued a "gentle reminder" to stan LOONA.

As soon as Blockberry Creative's financial crisis came to light, Kim Chi, like any good ORBIT, was the first in line to help out. On September 30, the star tweeted out to LOONA, asking them to check their emails.

With rumours of LOONA's potential disbandment doing the rounds, ORBITS are clutching at straws at this point, even holding a Twitter space to pray for LOONA. In light of that, Kim Chi's magnanimous gesture has brought on a flood of approval from fellow LOONA fans around the world, with several calling the artist their "Lord and Saviour."

bee 🦋 @beebeeganggang i did get some good news this morning. LOONA MIGHT NOT DISBAND!!!! MY QUEEN KIM CHI MIGHT SAVE THEM AND BBC FROM THEIR BANKRUPTCY 😭😭😭💞💞💞💞 tyy queen lyy i did get some good news this morning. LOONA MIGHT NOT DISBAND!!!! MY QUEEN KIM CHI MIGHT SAVE THEM AND BBC FROM THEIR BANKRUPTCY 😭😭😭💞💞💞💞 tyy queen lyy

Some fans have even gone on to ask Kim Chi to buy out the band, and save LOONA from incompetent management. Several even hypothesized what it would be like if she became the head of LOONA’s company.

Since neither Blockberry Creative, nor LOONA has not replied to the offer publicly yet, ORBITS will have to wait to see whether the band can be saved. But Kim Chi will definitely have cemented her place as the OG ORBIT, especially if she succeeds in saving LOONA.

