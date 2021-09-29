Fans of LOONA tweet out to Elon Musk asking him to save the K-pop group

In a bid to save their favorite K-pop girl group, fans of LOONA are asking the billionaire to save them from disbandment.

While there is no confirmation yet on what will happen to the members following the grave news regarding their company's financial situation yesterday, Orbits are taking it upon themselves to save the group in any way they can.

Will LOONA have to disband? Orbits prepare for the worst, tweet at Elon Musk to save the group

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Orbits (fans of LOONA) are certainly in a dire situation right now.

Yesterday, on September 28, 2021, it was revealed that LOONA's agency, BlockBerry Creative, is facing a severe financial crisis. The K-pop girl group's future was brought into question, as the label had spent a huge amount of money in preparation for the group's debut and their post-debut promotions.

Fans held live prayer circles and voice chatrooms in order to pray for the girl group's survival. Today, in a bid to save the group, fans have taken to tweeting at CEO and tech-giant Elon Musk asking him to save the group.

mariah choerry #saveLOONA @hatsunegowon me to grimes for breaking up with elon before she could use his money to save loona me to grimes for breaking up with elon before she could use his money to save loona https://t.co/7DFoh3Mct3

Æ-VIVIMINAJ @vivith3world @elonmusk @Grimezsz @loonatheworld listen here check your dms i have an offer for you @elonmusk @Grimezsz @loonatheworld listen here check your dms i have an offer for you

freddy @gatorbff orbits temporarily removing “anti-imperialist” from their bios so they can trick elon musk into donating to loona’s gofundme orbits temporarily removing “anti-imperialist” from their bios so they can trick elon musk into donating to loona’s gofundme https://t.co/FCY13NZDBl

While the choice of Elon Musk might seem a little random, Elon and LOONA have a much closer connection than the average person might think. While it may not be direct, it's still a connection nevertheless.

Back during LOONA's yyxy sub-unit era, the girls got pretty close to Grimes, Elon's partner at the time. Grimes produced and lent her voice for yyxy's love4eva title track (album: Beauty & the Beat).

In fact, the girls got so close to Grimes, that she supposedly elected LOONA's Gowon to be the godmother of her baby, X Æ A-Xii.

Image via @grimes, Instagram

LOONA fans are no beginners when it comes to joking around, such as when they attempted to convince everyone that BTS' Jungkook and LOONA's Heejin were cousins (Hint, they are not). The joke was perpetuated by fans of both groups, all in the name of harmless fun. So when Grimes responded to the Orbit fan's question with a yes, many were unsure if she was going along with the joke set up or if she was being serious.

Currently, Grimes and Elon Musk are supposedly going through a bit of a rough patch. Earlier this month, Elon stated that he and Grimes were "semi-separated" and are on good terms.

Using the connection between the two, LOONA fans are now asking the Tesla founder to save the girl group from bankruptcy and eventual disbandment,

danny @K00BlE so this is how were gonna get grimes to convince elon to buy bbc and save loona from bankruptcy so this is how were gonna get grimes to convince elon to buy bbc and save loona from bankruptcy https://t.co/m3doPyRRts

lainee @laineeonfilm grimes and elon musk broke up because grimes loves loona and her inside sources told her that the bankruptcy was incoming so she asked elon to save bbc from this debt but he said no so she had to leave him grimes and elon musk broke up because grimes loves loona and her inside sources told her that the bankruptcy was incoming so she asked elon to save bbc from this debt but he said no so she had to leave him https://t.co/3VHFXioXym

abby @sullibooo loona going broke as soon as elon musk and grimes split. proof that grimes is ceo of bbc and thats why she was featured in love4eva loona going broke as soon as elon musk and grimes split. proof that grimes is ceo of bbc and thats why she was featured in love4eva

IVAN HATES SQUID GAME @IRLMIKIO Me cornering Elon Musk and Grimes to pay up for Loona Me cornering Elon Musk and Grimes to pay up for Loona https://t.co/0pYd7woRP8

Also Read

So far, news regarding the girl group's future is still unknown. Fans are hoping another company will buy the group out and transfer it to another agency.

LOONA most recently released Hula Hoop and StarSeed, a double A-side single, on September 15, 2021.

Edited by Danyal Arabi