LOONA’s Chuu reportedly filed a lawsuit against Blockberry Creative

On March 29, an exclusive report by Wikitree stated that LOONA’s Chuu had filed a lawsuit against her agency, Blockberry Creative. As per the report, the idol filed the case to suspend her exclusive contract with the agency. Reasons for the same haven’t yet been disclosed.

The coverage also states that the idol received a partial victory as the court ruled that she could be granted a preliminary injunction. The news came as a surprise to ORBITs, the group’s fandom, as the girl group is currently appearing on Mnet’s Queendom 2 and taking part in various promotions for the same.

In sudden news, LOONA’s Chuu was reported to have won a preliminary injunction against her agency, Blockberry Creative, in December last year. The news, reported by Wikitree, states that the legal dispute was about the idol wanting to suspend her “exclusive contract” with the agency.

However, there were no details regarding whether the suspension was of certain parts or the overall contract with the group.

An injunction refers to a court order prohibiting a party (entity or individual) from starting or stopping an action. It is mainly issued to prevent any further irreversible harm to the subject. Meanwhile, preliminary injunctions are often administered in the early stages of the case for the same reason.

As per the report, Blockberry Creative still hasn’t commented on the matter yet.

Considering the PTT (Paint the Town) girl group is busy promoting, appearing, and rehearsing for Queendom 2, fans believe the reports are false or that Chuu might have sued the company for more freedom over her distribution rights.

According to fans’ speculations, the distribution rights might also include the freedom to choose her own schedule rather than the agency choosing it for her, along with better pay.

thinking abt LOONA¹² @loonasthinker take this with many many many grains of salt as absolutely nothing is confirmed, but the 'exclusive contract' in question might not be chuu's contract w/ loona. it might be the copyright bbc has on her name. this copyright is most likely due to her commercial work.

take this with many many many grains of salt as absolutely nothing is confirmed, but the 'exclusive contract' in question might not be chuu's contract w/ loona. it might be the copyright bbc has on her name. this copyright is most likely due to her commercial work.

cap 🤍 ll QUEENDOM @greencap10

let's not jump to conclusions & review the facts @Koreaboo guys, this does not mean chuu will be leaving loona. it's more about distribution rights between chuu & her company or something along those lines.

nic @jichuufilms loona & chuu will be fine so dont worry too much guys. to put it in simpler words, chuu winning against bbc gives her the freedom to choose her own schedule & also get the money she worked for. this is a good thing as bbc can no longer force her to do things anymore.

nic @jichuufilms for this im gonna start getting violent istg. what she did was completely VALID. she was literally overworked with gigs left and right. she deserves to have the freedom to choose her own schedule as she is the one doing the work not bbc.

While the main vocalist has been taking part in Queendom 2, she was absent from the LOOΠΔVERSE: FROM concerts last month on February 11 and 12. The reason cited by the agency was “health reasons.” Fans had also voiced discomfort over Chuu being overworked prior to that.

Chuu, along with being a member of LOONA, has been juggling web shows (Chuu Can Do It, 2020), television shows (Wild Idol, Family Register Mate, and Law of the Jungle - Spring Special in Jeju, all in 2021), brand endorsements and a web series (Dating Class, 2019) over the past few years.

haseul ost pending... @ilyviseul loona's group schedule: overworked chuu with 6+ solo gigs with heejin sprinkled in, another chuu gig ft. one member and then chuucandoit episodes



some orbit: look at all the content we getting from loona



me looking at the same schedule:

For the time being, fans can watch the girl group on Queendom 2’s premiere on March 31 at 9.20 PM KST on Mnet’s channels.

