BlockBerry Creative to host global audition for first-ever boy group 

South Korean record label BlockBerry Creative, which is home to the girl group LOONA, is looking to expand its range by holding global auditions for its first-ever K-Pop boy group.

Formed in 2016, the agency is a subsidiary of Polaris Entertainment. Apart from LOONA, the agency is also home to the former leader and main vocalist of the group Wonder Girls.

BlockBerry Creative's boy group will debut in 2023

On March 15, 2022, the agency took to its social media platforms to announce its upcoming auditions. Titled the 2022 "Boy of the Month Project," BlockBerry Creative stated that it is on the hunt for talented future K-pop idols from across the globe.

BlockBerryCreative @BBC_blockberry 2022 BlockBerryCreative Audition

"이달의 소년" Project



We are looking for a new Boy Group member,

who will debut in 2023 with BlockBerryCreative.

We look forward to your interest and support, who will lead the global era.



E-mail registration: bbcaudition@blockberrycreative.com 2022 BlockBerryCreative Audition "이달의 소년" ProjectWe are looking for a new Boy Group member,who will debut in 2023 with BlockBerryCreative.We look forward to your interest and support, who will lead the global era.E-mail registration: bbcaudition@blockberrycreative.com https://t.co/P4CnTLICpD

The agency posted a cryptic black-and-white photograph of the surface of the moon, with the caption:

"We are looking for boys who will join us in a great journey across the silent sea."

While not much has been revealed about the audition process, several fans have speculated that given the title “Boy of the Month,” the auditions would have the same trajectory as was used to find members for the girl group.

BlockBerry Creative's first series of auditions took place in October 2016, when the agency was on the lookout for "Girl of the Month.'' Starting with HeeJin, the 12 members of the girl group were revealed over a span of 18 months, one girl at a time. Each member released a single album which typically consisted of a solo track and another track performed.

The upcoming boy group will be BlockBerry Creative's first-ever K-Pop boy group, the male counterpart of the girl group.

The boy group is expected to debut sometime in 2023.

LOONA made their debut as a full group with the EP [+ +] in 2018, supported by the lead single Favorite and the title track Hi High. In their rookie year, the group was awarded the "Best Korean Act of 2018" at the MTV European Music Awards.

Incidentally, the agency was experiencing a massive financial crisis in September 2021, leaving several fans concerned about LOONA's comeback prospects in the future.

However, the agency pulled through and the girl group held Loonaverse: From at Jangchung Arena on February 11 and 12, 2022.

On February 21, 2022, Mnet announced that the girl group would participate in the popular reality show Queendom 2.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee