LOONA’s 2022 concert “LOONAVERSE: FROM” to be held offline after a three-year wait

LOONA is prepping for their upcoming offline and online concert after a three-year long wait. On January 17, 2022, their agency revealed that the group’s concert LOONAVERSE: FROM will be held on February 12.

LOONA (stylized as LOOΠΔ) is a South Korean girl group under Blockberry Creative. The group consists of 12 members: HeeJin, HyunJin, HaSeul, YeoJin, ViVi, Kim Lip, JinSoul, Choerry, Yves, Chuu, Go Won, and Olivia Hye; and three sub-units: LOOΠΔ 1/3, ODD EYE CIRCLE, and yyxy.

LOONAVERSE:FROM - Concert venue, tickets and more

On January 17, the K-pop group’s agency Blockberry Creative confirmed that the girls will hold their first live concert of 2022. The much-anticipated event will take place seven months after their two-day virtual fan meeting in 2021.

The concert will be held on February 12 at 3pm KST at Seoul's Jangchung Municipal Stadium. The event will be an in-person concert and will be aired online as well. Tickets for the concert will also be available for international fans.

Offline ticketing will begin with fan club presales on January 18 at 8pm KST through MelOn Ticket. The general sales will open from January 19 at 8pm KST. Online tickets will be available starting from January 19 at 1pm KST via MyMusicTaste.

More about K-pop girl group LOONA

The K-pop group debuted in August 2018. Since then, the 12 members have enthralled fans with hit tracks such as Hi High, Butterfly, So What and Why Not?. In their rookie year, the group won the award for "Best Korean Act of 2018" at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

The group continues to grab the attention of musicophiles, as evidenced by their growing fanbase. They also received recognition in American radio programs for having one of the most in-demand songs last year.

The group has also ranked on international music charts such as iTunes and Billboard 200, making each release a success.

