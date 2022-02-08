LOONA member Chuu to not perform in group's upcoming concert LOONAVERSE due to health issues

LOONA’s Chuu will be absent from the K-pop groups upcoming concert due to health concerns. The idol’s agency, Blockberry Creative, released an official statement addressing the aforementioned news.

The K-pop group (stylized as LOOΠΔ) debuted in August 2018 and consists of 12 members: HyunJin, HaSeul, HeeJin, Kim Lip, YeoJin, ViVi, JinSoul, Choerry, Go Won, Chuu and Olivia Hye; and three sub-units: LOOΠΔ 1/3, ODD EYE CIRCLE, and yyxy.

Since then, they have released hit tracks such as Hi High, Butterfly, So What and Why Not? In their rookie year, the group won the award for "Best Korean Act of 2018" at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Orbits pray and wish for LOONA member Chuu's speedy recovery

On February 8, 2022 the K-pop girl group's agency, Blockberry Creative announced that Chuu will not be participating in the group's upcoming concert due to health issues.

The agency released the following statement:

"Hello. This is Blockberry Creative. We would like to inform you that LOONA member Chuu will not be participating in the group's 2022 concert 'LOOΠΔVERSE: FROM', which will be held on February 11-12, due to health reasons."

Blockberry Creative further thanked the group's fans, known as Orbits, for their continuous love and support:

"Thank you to every member of Orbit for waiting a long time for the concert and always sending your love for Chuu. We apologize for giving this sudden notice. Our company made our judgment after prioritizing the health of our artist and discussing with Chuu and the members. We will do our best to help Chuu focus on recovering quickly."

The agency added that those who purchased tickets for the concert will be entitled to a full refund with no cancelation fee should they decide to cancel their tickets following Chuu’s absence.

"Orbit members, please send Chuu your support and heart of encouragement so that Chuu can quickly return to a healthier state. If you wish to cancel a ticket reservation following this announcement, please contact the site where you purchased your ticket before February 10 at 3PM KST. You will be able to get a full refund without a cancelation fee."

"We would like to thank you for your anticipation and encouragement for the group's 2022 concert 'LOOΠΔVERSE: FROM', and we apologize for relaying this news."

Upon hearing the sad news, fans took to the Twitter and began trending the hashtag #GetWellSoonChuu. They further prayed and wished for the K-pop idol's speedy recovery and requested her to rest and eat well.

mandy 🍰 @MsChuuCakes #GetWellSoonChuu

#지우에게_보내는_편지

Dear Chuu, please rest well.

Orbits love you and we will wait for you!

Take care of your health, eat and sleep well

LOVE YOU

josue 💫 @Choco4White @orrery_nim take as much time as u need. health comes first and there’ll be plenty of concerts and future events for loona and orbits. we’re always on ur side and want nothing but the best for u. rest well chuu #GetWellSoonChuu @loonatheworld chuu our smiling penguintake as much time as u need. health comes first and there’ll be plenty of concerts and future events for loona and orbits. we’re always on ur side and want nothing but the best for u. rest well chuu @orrery_nim @loonatheworld chuu our smiling penguin 🐧 take as much time as u need. health comes first and there’ll be plenty of concerts and future events for loona and orbits. we’re always on ur side and want nothing but the best for u. rest well chuu 💘 #GetWellSoonChuu

thinking about txtloona 🐧 @txtloonathinker our sunshine won’t be able to attend loona’s upcoming concert due to health issues 🥺 let’s all hope and wish Chuu a great and healthy recovery 🤍 Jiwoo works very hard and deserves to rest well!! we can’t wait to see you again on stage shining🤍 we love u!! Get well soon!! our sunshine won’t be able to attend loona’s upcoming concert due to health issues 🥺 let’s all hope and wish Chuu a great and healthy recovery 🤍 Jiwoo works very hard and deserves to rest well!! we can’t wait to see you again on stage shining🤍 we love u!! Get well soon!!🐧💗 https://t.co/d3HqBVfbNS

renee @koowonder @allkpop love you get well soonest chuu @allkpop love you get well soonest chuu ❤️

em @loonathehoodie @allkpop Feel better chuu we love you 🧡 @allkpop Feel better chuu we love you 🧡🐧

LOONAVERSE:FROM - Concert venue, tickets and more

The K-pop girl group’s much-anticipated concert LOONAVERSE:FROM will be held on February 12 at 3:00 PM KST at Seoul’s Jangchung Municipal Stadium. This will be the group’s first live concert.

Fans and K-pop enthusiasts can purchase tickets via MyMusicTaste and MelOn Ticket. MyMusicTaste is a fan-initiated live event production service that brings fans, artists and promoters from around the world together in one place to create a valuable and meaningful concert experience.

