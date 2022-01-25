LOONA to join new fan messaging network Fab

A new app was recently announced that promises to deliver exclusive LOONA content. Blockberry Creative revealed on January 25 that the girl group will be one of the first artists to join the new fan messaging network Fab.

The same day, Fab unveiled a short clip of a collaboration with the pop group on Twitter. They also dropped a teaser video.

The K-pop group will begin engaging with fans Fab. Developers also hope to add various exclusive content such as movies, interviews, and pictorials.

The app will go live in February 2022.

Fab hopes to create a LOONAverse

자세한 소식은 조금만 더 기다려주세요

#이달의소녀 #LOONA #Fab 이달의 소녀(LOOΠΔ)와 만나는 또 다른 방법, Fab자세한 소식은 조금만 더 기다려주세요 이달의 소녀(LOOΠΔ)와 만나는 또 다른 방법, Fab 💌자세한 소식은 조금만 더 기다려주세요😉#이달의소녀 #LOONA #Fab https://t.co/77CwgTXitZ

Fab will likely use its teaser site and Twitter to announce news about the group. In addition, the app will become an extension of Blockberry Creative artists and service sectors such as AR content and digital MD.

Fab is a message-based service that links artists with fans. It will be available in 175 countries worldwide, including Korea, Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Brazil.

Fans can engage with artists by reacting to messages like a one-on-one conversation. Artists can share their daily lives with fans by sending messages with photographs, videos, and music.

The upcoming concert poster (Image via @loonatheworld)

Earlier, the group had announced that they will be adding a second date to their upcoming 'LOONAVERSE: FROM' event in February. The concert will be hosted at the Seoul Jangchung Municipal Stadium on February 12 at 3:00 p.m. KST.

The extra date was added, given the overwhelming interest in attendance. Tickets sold out shortly after being announced.

The group was first presented to the public in October 2016 as part of a pre-debut initiative in which each of the 12 members was exposed in turn over the next 18 months by releasing a promotional track. They made their full-band debut with [+ +] (2018), which featured the lead single "Favorite" and the title tune "Hi High."

