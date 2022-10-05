LOONA's Chuu reveals she was not informed about upcoming Seoul concert activities amidst feud with agency

Amid the ongoing tiff between LOONA's Chuu and Blockberry Creative, the group's agency, the former revealed that she was not informed about the group's upcoming Seoul concert titled 2022 LOONA 1st WORLD TOUR [LOONATHEWORLD] IN SEOUL by her agency or band members.

On September 25, an anonymous online post titled What's really going on with Chuu?, was created on the fan-community platform "Fab" after LOONA's Chuu revealed that she was not informed about the group's upcoming Seoul concert.

This comes after other LOONA members revealed they were informed about the upcoming concert in Seoul and related group activities on their group chat.

The concert will be held at the SK Olympic Handball Stadium from October 15-16.

LOONA's Chuu reveals she was "sad" as agency did not inform her about Seoul concert activities

LOONA's Chuu will not be participating in the upcoming group activities, as she learned about it from other fans on the fan community app "Fab." The anonymous netizen who created the post added Chuu's message on the fan community app along with a message from another member.

It started with LOONA's Yeojin revealing that members were already notified regarding their upcoming Seoul concert and related activities. Yeojin shared that the announcement was made via their group chat with all the twelve members and schedule charts, so they are well-informed about it.

However, when LOONA's Chuu was asked about it on "Fab," she expressed her surprise and revealed she had no clue about it. She said that she was not informed about any group activities by the agency and that she was "sad" about it.

“I'm sad...I miss you too...a lot, a lot."

This has led to the speculation that LOONA's Chuu has been removed from the group chat, and netizens have begun discussing the issue. However, she wrote another message on "Fab" to rectify the situation and said she could not possibly participate in all the group activities.

She also subtly bashed the management by saying they needed to clarify things and send her timely notifications about group activities. She still doesn't know if she is going to participate in group activities or not.

MyMusicTaste, a K-pop concert-related platform, had previously confirmed that LOONA's Chuu would not be participating in the 2022 LOONA 1st WORLD TOUR [LOONATHEWORLD], much to fans' disappointment.

Also, Blockberry Creative, LOONA's agency, had previously stated that Chuu would not be participating in the group's first world tour, 'LOONATHEWORLD,' as she has pre-determined schedules to take care of.

LOONA's Chuu vs Blockberry Creative: What is the legal dispute about?

Fans speculate that LOONA member Chuu was deliberately kept out of the group chat and was not informed of their upcoming schedules due to the ongoing legal conflict between the idol and Blockberry Creative.

In March this year, it was reported that Chuu had filed a legal lawsuit against her agency to suspend her exclusive contract. She filed the lawsuit in December 2021.

She has received partial approval from the court, which means her exclusive contract with Blockberry Creative will be suspended to prevent further harm until the court issues a final ruling. The reasons for the lawsuit aren't known, but it has caused friction between the two parties.

There were rumors that LOONA member Chuu was joining another agency. However, these rumors were quashed by Blockberry Creative, who also stated they would take legal action against people causing defamation to Chuu, other group members, and the agency.

Since then, Chuu has only partially participated in group activities and has been pursuing her solo activities. She was recently confirmed to join the host lineup for tvN D's new cheerleading reality show, Stage Up.

