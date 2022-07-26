Create
Fans question why LOONA’s Chuu will be absent from upcoming Japanese promotions

LOONA's Chuu will not be participating in the group's upcoming Japanese activities (Image via Instagram/itskimjiwoo)
Modified Jul 26, 2022 06:04 PM IST

On July 25, Blockberry Creative announced that LOONA's Chuu would not be participating in the group's upcoming Japanese promotions and concerts due to a "predetermined individual schedule." The announcement did not sit well with fans as they demanded answers about why the idol was being left out of the group and asked for details of the individual schedule.

[Announcement of activities]To all the fans who are supporting LOONA, I deeply apologize for the sudden announcement.loonatheworld.jp/2022/07/25/665/Thank you for your understanding.

The latest news comes after months-long controversy surrounding the 22-year-old's participation in group activities. The idol even reportedly filed a lawsuit against the agency last year. Soon after, a Chuu fan site allegedly exposed the mistreatment the idol was suffering at the hands of Blockberry Creative.

LOONA's Chuu was previously announced to be unable to take part in the world tour commencing from August 2, 2022, in the US. The most recent update added that she would not be participating in the promotions of the group's Japanese single LUMINOUS' and will also be absent from the Japanese leg of the tour.

Agency says LOONA's Chuu will sit out additional activities, fans speculate about possible reasons

[ENG] #Chuu will not be participating in promotional activities for #LOONA 「LUMINOUS」 and Japan concertteamsubbits.com/post/chuu-not-…@loonatheworld https://t.co/NZUDGF3jPU

The 12-member girl group LOONA and its fandom have been in troubled waters for quite a few months now. The unrest went up a notch when on July 25, Blockberry Creative stated that Chuu, one of its most popular members, will not be participating in upcoming Japanese promotions, including LUMINOUS' release and the subsequent world tour.

The group’s official Japan account posted a notice on Twitter, informing fans about the Tokyo concerts and LUMINOUS activities regarding LOONA's Chuu. An excerpt from the notice, translated by a fan, reads:

“Due to the predetermined individual schedule of LOONA member Chuu for the latter half of the year, we are announcing that she will not be participating in promotional activities for LOONA's 2nd Japanese single LUMINOUS, as well as LOONA's first LOONATHEWORLD in TOKYO concert to be held on October 1st.”

Fans who had been waiting for OT12 activities found the “predetermined individual activities” reason suspicious. Some believe that it must be related to certain obligations of her contract with the agency.

@gointosubbit @loonatheworld I'm thinking this is contract based obligations, no way she's this busy unless there's something contractual going on.My guess is that it's CCDI that's got a contract for multiple periods as a way to secure a net worth for BBC during the pandemic that went into this period.
@gointosubbit @loonatheworld Could also be something else that's being worked on behind the scenes. But the one we know about publicly is CCDI. The Japanese announcement basically said she's busy the whole 2nd half of 2022, which further kinda implies it being contractual.
@project_bleu @gointosubbit @loonatheworld Thats what I've been thinking. There's no way that Chuu can do it or CFs are gonna be taking all this time. It's not announced yet what she's working on so it has to be big

However, a large chunk of fans were of the opinion that Blockberry Creative needs to dole out some proper answers. Being unable to attend the group’s first world tour is a big deal, and LOONA’s Chuu not being a part of it speaks volumes of something big brewing behind the scenes. One fan pointed out:

bbc is trying to isolate chuu from the rest of loona as much as possible as punishment for her lawsuit and some of you still think this is because of her filming a drama twitter.com/gointosubbit/s…

A few tried to find a silver lining and believed that the continuous busy schedule might indicate that Chuu has something big under wraps, such as a TV series. Given the secrecy surrounding her activities, some fans even sarcastically commented that it seemed as if she was in one of the Marvel Phase 5 movies.

@gointosubbit @loonatheworld Enjoy Chuu’s advertisement and TV schedules successes
Idk what schedule that is which is not letting her participate in her own group world tour she better be in some high budgeted Oscar worthy movie and 10 cfs and 55 brand deals and a marvel movie too twitter.com/gointosubbit/s…
She has to be in phase 5 marvel movies or something twitter.com/gointosubbit/s…

LOONA's Chuu has been involved in multiple solo activities. From being a variety show cast member to hosting shows and featuring in commercials, the 22-year-old has had a busy couple of years.

Fans have time and again voiced their disappointment at the agency for allegedly failing to give Chuu time to rest and maintain a proper schedule.

Similar criticism arose after the most recent notice, as fans wondered how her schedule clashed with the group's first world tour and now Japanese promotions.

@loonaStaff Could you PLEASE tell us what has her so busy???? twitter.com/gointosubbit/s…
the fact that #they arent even given any reasoning as to why chuu wont participate is VERYYYY fishy idk i cant imagine the toll this is taking on chuu and loona as a while twitter.com/gointosubbit/s…
that’s like 3 months of her not doing activities with loona. this her main job? make it make sense blockberry. twitter.com/gointosubbit/s…
no cuz i thought chuu was a SINGER why isn’t she SINGING????? twitter.com/gointosubbit/s…

Meanwhile, Chuu was reported to be in discussions with another agency last month. Media outlets claimed that she was leaving Blockberry Creative. However, nothing has been made official as of yet.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal

