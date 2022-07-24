LOONA announce the European leg of the first world tour “LOONATHEWORLD”: Dates, cities, and where to buy tickets

LOONA is heading to Europe on tour. On July 23, the talented 12 member group officially announced their plans for the European leg of their first world tour “LOONATHEWORLD.”

After touring nine cities across the United States in August, the Butterfly singers will be traveling to Europe in September for a five-city tour of the continent.

The 12-member girl group will kick off the European leg of their tour with a concert in Poland's capital city of Warsaw on September 6. The tour dates are

Amsterdam (Netherlands) on September 8

Frankfurt (Germany) on September 11

Paris (France) on September 13

London (The UK) on September 16.

More information regarding presale and general ticketing for the shows can be found on MyMusicTaste’s social media channels.

LOONA members to host 9 sold-out nights in America for their first world tour

Previously, the talented 12 member group announced nine dates and cities across the United States for their upcoming first world tour “LOONATHEWORLD.”

The Hi High singers will kick off their U.S. tour with a concert in Los Angeles on August 2. The tour dates are

San Francisco on August 4

Denver on August 6

Kansas City on August 8

Chicago on August 11

Louisville on August 13

Reading on August 15

Washington DC on August 17

They will finally close their US tour with a show in New York on August 19.

The European leg of the tour was added keeping in mind the ORBIT’s growing demand for the group to come to their respective cities. For the unversed, ORBIT is the name of the group's official fandom.

The tour follows a successful first half of the year for the Favourite singers who made their return to the big stage in front of an audience with the "2022 CONCERT LOONAVERSE: FROM" in Seoul back in February.

Since their Seoul concert, they have achieved some amazing feats, including breaking their own first-week sales with their recently released Summer Special Mini Album [Flip That].

They dominated the number 1 spot on the iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 31 regions, and the talented 12 member group is all set to bring their enchanting performances to America and Europe.

ORBITs are excited about the group's American and European world tour and are hopeful of grabbing the best seats at the concert. Check out some fan reactions below.

LOONA’s Chuu will not be participating in the group’s upcoming world tour

MyMusicTaste @_mymusictaste NOTICE]



Due to scheduled activities that have been fixed in advance, LOONA’s Chuu will not be participating in the 2022 LOONA 1st WORLD TOUR [LOONATHEWORLD]. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and support. NOTICE]Due to scheduled activities that have been fixed in advance, LOONA’s Chuu will not be participating in the 2022 LOONA 1st WORLD TOUR [LOONATHEWORLD]. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and support. [📢NOTICE]Due to scheduled activities that have been fixed in advance, LOONA’s Chuu will not be participating in the 2022 LOONA 1st WORLD TOUR [LOONATHEWORLD]. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and support.

The group's talented all-rounder member Chuu will not be participating in the group's upcoming world tour.

She recently released a song titled Lullaby in collaboration with B.I as part of Dingo’s Plus Change project. Chuu surprised fans by rapping in the song, which fans absolutely loved.

The talented 12 member group was introduced in a periodic fashion by releasing a promotional single over the next 18 months after the group's debut was announced in October 2016.

They debuted as a full ensemble with the extended play, [+ +] in 2018, supported by the lead single Favorite and the title track Hi High.

