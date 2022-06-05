“I didn’t expect to be a dad out of wedlock”: iKON’s Bobby opens up about his shotgun wedding

On June 3, iKON’s Bobby opened up about his feelings after finding out he was a father in a candid conversation on the talk show Oh Eun-young’s Golden Clinic broadcast. In one of the segments, the idol shared that he felt sorry for his members and individually apologized to all of them for the sudden news.

He also said that he broke the news to his family and agency first:

“First I told my parents and the label about it. I find it kind of funny how my life turned out. It's a wild ride. I didn't expect to be a dad out of wedlock.”

iKON’s Bobby, Donghyuk, and Junhoe featured on the “counseling” talk show and opened up about various things, including about former member B.I’s departure and the gaping hole it left in the group. The group bared their souls for the first time on national television.

iKON’s rapper Bobby discusses how he felt when he received the news of his then-fiancee’s pregnancy

It’s difficult for K-pop idols to openly talk about their love lives, let alone pregnant spouses. Such news tends to shake up the entire industry.

In a recent episode on Oh Eun-young’s Golden Clinic, iKON’s Bobby, candidly reminisced about the time he found out he would become a father and the many mixed emotions he went through.

The 26-year-old rapper mentioned that he was aware of the change in perception that would occur regarding iKON and personally apologized to all the members:

“I felt really apologetic towards iKON. While it is a blessing [to have a baby], it was a situation where I could become an inconvenience for the group I’m in, because of the particular job of being an idol.”

He added:

"So I opened up to the members one by one, saying 'This has happened, and I'd like to apologize'. They all understood and gave their blessings. I was grateful for that."

iKON's Bobby on the Oh Eun-young's Golden Clinic (Screenshot via Channel A Canvas/YouTube)

The 26-year-old rapper also revealed that he broke the news to his family and the agency first. He then spoke about the responsibility he had as an idol and that a shotgun wedding wasn’t fair on his part in being a role model:

“Back then I didn't have time to ponder my feelings because there were just too many things that I had to take care of. As an idol I know I should have been a better role model. A shotgun wedding is not something to be looked upon. I was also sorry for my fans because of this.”

Meanwhile, Bobby surprised fans with his marriage announcement and his fiancee’s pregnancy last August. The following month, YG Entertainment shared that the couple had given birth to a healthy baby boy.

Moreover, the rapper participated in the Love Scenario group's sixth anniversary VLive, marking his first public appearance since becoming a father and receiving a positive response.

Fans couldn’t stop gushing about how happy the idol looked on the livestream. It also reflects the changes the K-pop industry is going through - a change where it’s all right for artists to continue living their personal lives while promoting themselves as K-pop idols.

