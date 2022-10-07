Love Is Blind 2022 (Season 3): Everything we know so far about Netflix’s dating series

The eagerly awaited Love is Blind Season 3 is set to release on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. After the popularity of the past two seasons, the hit series will bring a whole new set of individuals who will give love and "pod-based dating" a shot at finding their potential partners. Viewers will have to gear up for "three times the drama" this season as people navigate their relationships on the show.

In an interview with UK's Metro in February 2022, the show's creator Chris Coelen confessed that the filming had already begun for Season 3, and it was going to be unique and much different from the past two installments. The series debuted in February 2020 and saw multiple couples find love through the pods. While many didn't work out, it still came out to be one of the most popular Netflix shows.

Season 3 of Love is Blind, which was filmed shortly after the second season, is set to follow the same process as a new group of singles embrace the pods and try to find love and a potential wife/husband by the end of the show.

More details on Netflix's Love is Blind Season 3

In March 2022, Variety confirmed that the location for the pods in the newest installment will be Texas. Nick and Vanessa Lachey, who co-hosted the first two seasons, confirmed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September 2021 that they have already shot episodes of the third Love is Blind season.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times in February 2022, Chris Coelen talked about having a diverse group of cast members every season, "whether it’s experience or body type or ethnicity or whatever." He said:

"It’s certainly not like we said, ‘Let’s stack the deck.’ No, we had every kind of person that we could find come into this environment, and everybody had an equal opportunity. We don’t steer or control any of it. We just set up the mechanism and help move them around, depending on who they want to spend time with."

The first look at Love is Blind Season 3 was released in September 2022, and Netflix released a full trailer for the show the following month. The trailer promised viewers plenty of drama as cast members navigate their feelings in and out of the pods. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what the season holds for them.

Cast members for Love is Blind Season 3

Netflix has finally announced the most awaited cast list for Season 3 of the series. 30 individuals will embark on a new journey to find love. Check out the list below.

Alexa Alfia Amanda Peterson Andrew Liu Anthony LaScalea Ashley Randermann Bartise Bowden Brannigan Maxwell Brennon Lemieux Charita Scott Chelsey Jordan Cole Barnett Colleen Reed Dakota Easley Dale Dalida DaVonte Black Jessica 'Jess' Gumbert Julian Torres Kalekia Adams Kimberlee Clarke Loren Langenbeck Matt Bolton Nancy Rodriguez Nash Buehler Raven Ross Sikiru ‘SK’ Alagbada Simmer Bajwa Tony Taylor Valerie Truong Zach Gordon Zanab Jaffrey

In the cast announcement video, the Love is Blind contestants opened up about what characteristics they would like in a partner. While Ashley Randermann was looking for a best friend and leader with whom she can enjoy her life with, Brennon Lemieux wished for "an Alpha. Someone that’s a take-charge personality.”

Nancy wanted to share her life with a kind and genuine individual. Anthony wished for someone "spontaneous and fun." Bartise Bowden confessed to looking for someone with a sense of humor to be able to take her jokes and crack some back at her.

Love is Blind @LoveisBlindShow And don’t forget: After the Altar Season 2 arrives THIS FRIDAY! Clear your calendar: it’s time to take a chance on love again! Love is Blind returns for Season 3 on October 19th.And don’t forget: After the Altar Season 2 arrives THIS FRIDAY! Clear your calendar: it’s time to take a chance on love again! Love is Blind returns for Season 3 on October 19th. 💕 And don’t forget: After the Altar Season 2 arrives THIS FRIDAY! https://t.co/mSkLcbeZYd

Viewers can closely follow the contestants' journey on Love is Blind Season 3 as they begin dating in the pods and take their chosen partners to the real world, where they are faced with a big load of questions from parents, family, and friends. Will there be success stories coming out of the season?

Tune in to the hit series on October 19, 2022, on Netflix. Season 1 and Season 2 of Love is Blind are also available to stream on the platform.

