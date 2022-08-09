A League of Their Own cast list: Who stars in the Prime Video show?

A new sports comedy show, A League of Their Own, is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 12, 2022. The series centers around the formation of an All-American female baseball team amid the turbulent times of World War II. It is based on the acclaimed 1992 Tom Hanks starrer of the same name.

The show stars Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams, among many others, in pivotal roles. Without further ado, let's find out more details about the cast of the much-awaited sports comedy series.

A League of Their Own cast: Abbi Jacobson and others star in main roles in Prime Video's new show

1) Abbi Jacobson as Carson Shaw

Abbi Jacobson essays the role of Carson Shaw in A League of Their Own. In the trailer, Jacobson looks quite impressive in her charming role. Over the years, Jacobson has played some memorable roles in many acclaimed films and shows, including Disenchantment, Broad City, and Person to Person, to name a few.

2) Chanté Adams as Max Chapman

Actress Chanté Adams essays the character of Max in the series. Based on the trailer, it seems like Adams will play a pivotal role in the show. The young and promising actress has starred in several noted films like Michael Larnell's Roxanne Roxanne, Bad Hair, Monsters and Men, and many more.

3) D'Arcy Carden as Greta Gill

D'Arcy Carden stars as Greta in A League of Their Own. She is best known for her performances in NBC's The Good Place, Barry, and Veep. She's also been a part of several films like Bombshell, Other People, and Greener Grass, to name a few.

4) Roberta Colindrez as Lupe García

Roberta Colindrez dons the role of Lupe in the show. The talented Mexican-American star had a cameo in Alejandro G. Iñárritu's acclaimed film, Birdman. She's also been a part of a number of shows over the years, including Girls, The Deuce, I Love Dick, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned stars, the movie also features several others in pivotal roles, like:

Kelly McCormack as Jess McCready

Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance Morgan

Nick Offerman as Casey Porter

Melanie Field as Jo Deluca

Priscilla Delgado as Esti González

A quick look at A League of Their Own's trailer and plot

The show is set in the midst of the Second World War in America as several women unite to build an All-American female baseball team. A brief description of the show, according to Amazon Prime Video's official YouTube channel, reads:

''A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.''

The lively trailer is full of hilarious and thrilling moments and fans of the original Tom Hanks classic should check this one out. Viewers can look forward to an entertaining and inspirational story replete with impressive performances by the highly talented cast.

You can watch A League of Their Own on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 12, 2022.

Edited by Shreya Das